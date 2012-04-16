Who Wore A Red Lip Better: Kristen Stewart Or Harley Viera-Newton?

We love a bold lip as much as the next gal, but when it comes to who wore it better even we have our disagreements. Rachel spotted this dark red pout on DJ Harly Viera-Newton and fell in love at first sight, while I spotted this cherry red lip on Kristen Stewart and immediately swooned. Both looks are great for spring, with their own subtle nuances. Harley’s, for instance, has more of a matte finish, while Kristen’s look had a glossy edge to it. Harley’s lip looked great with her sun-kissed skin, while Kristen’s was complimented by red cheeks, fair skin and dark mascara.

We are obviously torn, so let us know whose look you prefer!

Images via Mulberry and Sipausa.com