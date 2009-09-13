Woodstock Waves at Vivienne Tam

Photo: Nathan Bush

Vivienne Tam harkened back to the ’60s with undulating Janis Joplin waves and butterfly-inspired lashes. Lead makeup artist Gina Brooke for Shu Uemura played up models’ eyes with Shu Uemura Farfallina False Lashes against a matte, uncontoured canvas. Lips were softly defined with Shu Uemura Rouge Unlimited in Beige 935, a nude-apricot.

Gina Brooke

Photo: Nathan Bush

Lead hairstylist Kevin Mancuso for Nexxus created waves with a large curling iron with a tiny knot tied into the hair just above the ear.

Kevin Mancuso

Photo: Nathan Bush

Nails were painted with M2M in Fox Trot, a sand-colored cream polish.