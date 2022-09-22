TikTok Is Losing It Over This Lip Stain That Actually Lasts the Entire Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Lip stains have never been more popular. From the new Fenty Beauty to the OG Benefit Cosmetics versions, folks are loving long-lasting color they don’t have to reapply throughout the day. They can be pretty fun to apply, too. This is especially true when it comes to Wonderskin’s Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Kit. This one is actually really fun to use because it’s almost like a science project with a big reveal at the end. And it’s not just a gimmick — it really works.

If you’ve seen TikTokers apply what looks like a deep blue lipstick, it’s probably this lip stain. That’s because it starts off blue but peels away to deliver a pretty pout with 13 shade options. It works well on every skin tone and lip shape, even the smallest lips with ease. It seems complicated with a bunch of steps but when you start the application, it’s really easy. Here’s how it works.

First, you apply the ultra-pigmented “masque,” which comes out blue no matter what color stain you have. I like to apply two coats to ensure an even application. Then, you spray on the activator mist to lock in the color. Use the swiper towel to cover your skin or clean up any messy edges. After about 20 seconds, simply peel off the blue top. Underneath is the perfect stain that truly lasts until you remove it. There’s no fading even while eating!

You get everything you need in one kit but if you already have the stain and want to grab some extras, you can shop the Wonder Blading Activator alone ($12 at Wonderskin), as well as the Triple Action Remover ($10 at Wonderskin) to melt away the stain. I found an oil-based cleanser worked as well.

Don’t take my word for it, though. Check out how gorgeous it looks on TikToker @byjeannine. She’s “obsessed” with the results and added a gloss on top for a high-shine finish. FYI: applying gloss on top won’t mess up the long-lasting power of the lip stain. Creator @nazma_ameri loves it too, and found it lasted all day. “Kept reapplying clear lipgloss and the color stayed the same,” she wrote on TikTok.

Yes, you need to try this. Most colors are still in stock so head to Wonderskin to grab yours.