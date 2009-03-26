Women Staying Beautiful, But Spending Less

– Study finds women are budgeting their beauty purchases but still maintaining their beauty regime

– Nearly 50 percent of participating women have changed beauty product brands to save

– Eighty-six percent of women forgo professional manicures and pedicures and opt to do it themselves

New York, NY March 26, 2009 – Nearly two-thirds of women say the economy is affecting how much they spend on beauty products and services, according to a recent survey by DailyMakeover.com, with over half reporting they are spending less on makeup, hair products and salon treatments.

As a way to save, nearly half of the women who responded to the recent online survey said they have changed the brands of beauty products they purchase in order to save. Even more (55%) said they are spending less on professional salon services and opting to do things themselves such as coloring their hair and doing their own nails.

“At DailyMakeover.com, more than four million women come to our website each month to find the latest information on beauty trends, looks and to share their insights with our community, so we pride ourselves on understanding women’s attitudes on beauty trends and issues,” said Jeannette McClennan, CEO, DailyMakeover.com. “While women may be spending less on their products and services, they aren’t eliminating them. We have seen that they want to find alternatives and more than ever are using our virtual makeover tool to try-on new hairstyles and makeup before making a purchase or spending money at the salon to change their look.”

Highlights from the survey include:

Salon Services Take a Hit

– More than half (55%) are spending less on professional salon services (haircuts, coloring, waxing)

– Nearly half of the respondents (44%) said they will likely color their own hair to save money; nearly a quarter (23%) of the women who responded will not likely give up their professional colors

– Three quarters of the respondents (76%) will wax/pluck their own eye brows instead of having them professionally sculpted

– A vast majority of respondents (86%) said they would forgo professional manicures and pedicures to save money

Women will Change Brands of Their Beauty Products to Save Money

– Nearly half (47%) of all the women surveyed said they had already changed brands of particular beauty products to save money; nearly two-thirds (61%) of women aged 45-54 said they had already changed brands

– Nearly three-quarters of respondents (73%) said they would change lipstick and two-thirds (66%) said they would change shampoo and/or conditioner. Other items included: blush/bronzer (67%) lotions/cleansers (64%), foundation (57%)

“Women will always want to look great and not spend a lot to do so – especially now as more women are tightening their pocket books,” McClennan continued. “This survey reflects the impact the economy is having on beauty spending and supports our own experience: women want the ability to try before they buy before opening their pocketbooks.”

In conjunction with survey findings, DailyMakeover.com has introduced a new blog within its online beauty community – Beauty on a Dime. Megan McIntyre, resident associate editor for Dailymakeover.com will provide tips and relevant information for women on how they can manage their beauty regime on a budget.

The online survey was conducted in March by DailyMakeover.com and includes responses from 450 women.

About DailyMakeover.com

DailyMakeover.com, from Makeover Solutions, Inc., is the web’s leading beauty information site, providing virtual try-on technology and content needed for personalized makeovers. With more than 4 million unique visitors, Daily Makeover enables users to see themselves wearing numerous hairstyles, cosmetics and accessory options to create their best looks, which can be saved, printed or emailed. The site also offers up to the minute trends, celebrity hairstyles, an online community including beauty blogs for women to share style opinions and product reviews. Makeover Solutions, Inc. licenses its turnkey try on tool and vast customizable content library to other publishers. It is currently licensed to 53 web sites in the USA and around the world. For more information visit www.dailymakeover.com, Facebook and Twitter.

About Makeover Solutions

Makeover Solutions, Inc. is a leader in interactive media and virtual reality try-on technology. The company has been developing and delivering image processing tools and technology for more than 10 years. With a library of 7300 hairstyles and 6000 beauty products and accessories, Makeover Solutions has deep content that its partners can leverage to reach a unique set of audiences.

The try-on technology is used by Makeover Solutions’ own highly-popular beauty website, DailyMakeover.com, as well as several beauty and lifestyle sites and the sites of major brands. Makeover Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York City and is backed by Village Ventures, Rho Canada and Borealis Ventures.