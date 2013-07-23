Beauty Buzz: Women Sleep Less Than They Used To, Karl Lagerfeld Launching Candles, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Research conducted by Chanel showed that women just don’t sleep as much (or as well) as they used to, so beauty companies are looking for ways to help us look as if we did. [Telegraph]

2. Karl Lagerfeld will be producing candles, because that’s pretty much the only thing he hasn’t made as of yet. [Fashionista]

3. Target is hiring in-store beauty experts to help you through their beauty aisles. [Glamour]

4. You can now see every single individual Marc Jacobs Beauty product before it hits Sephora stores in August. [The Cut]

5. It has been a long-discussed myth, but now we know the truth: Can consuming dairy really cause acne? [Daily Makeover]

