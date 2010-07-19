StyleCaster
Share

Women Peak At 31, New Study Finds With Age Comes Confident Beauty

What's hot
StyleCaster

Women Peak At 31, New Study Finds With Age Comes Confident Beauty

Bee Shyuan
by

At her prime: 31-year old Angela Lindvall. Photo: Charles Eshelman, FilmMagic

So much for pretty young things, a new study by shopping channel QVC found that women peak at age 31, reports The Daily Mail UK.

Why? Well, apparently with a bit of age comes confidence and a better sense of style than those ladies still green around the edges. Of the 2,000 folks polled, 70% of the men and women said confidence was what made a woman most beautiful, just beating out the 67% that found physical beauty most important. A sense of style came in third at 47% teenage fashion bloggers take note.

With those kind of numbers, it’s no wonder supermodels of old Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and other iconic faces have made a comeback. Here’s to aging gracefully!

Related: 4 Steps To A Younger Looking Body

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share