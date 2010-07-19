Women Peak At 31, New Study Finds With Age Comes Confident Beauty

At her prime: 31-year old Angela Lindvall. Photo: Charles Eshelman, FilmMagic

So much for pretty young things, a new study by shopping channel QVC found that women peak at age 31, reports The Daily Mail UK.

Why? Well, apparently with a bit of age comes confidence and a better sense of style than those ladies still green around the edges. Of the 2,000 folks polled, 70% of the men and women said confidence was what made a woman most beautiful, just beating out the 67% that found physical beauty most important. A sense of style came in third at 47% teenage fashion bloggers take note.

With those kind of numbers, it’s no wonder supermodels of old Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and other iconic faces have made a comeback. Here’s to aging gracefully!

