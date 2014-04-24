StyleCaster
Beauty Buzz: Women Are Having Foot Surgery to Fit Into Shoes, How to Style Your Lob, More

What's hot
Rachel Adler
by
What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Women are now having their feet surgically shaved down to fit more comfortably in their favorite shoes. Um, what? [Jezebel]

2. Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor spill about their favorite beauty products and of course, modeling. [ITG]

3. Learn how to do this DIY acne mask from beauty guru and author of The Recipe for Radiance, Alexis Wolfer [Fashionista]

4. The long bob is getting a makeover for spring, so learn how to style it correctly. [InStyle]

5. We’re certainly fans of a bold beauty look, but these celebrities look much better with a toned down approach, don’t you think? [Daily Makeover]

