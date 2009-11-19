Women Hair Stylist Rita Hazan’s 5 Tips for Perfect Color

On November 18, famed hair colorist Rita Hazan celebrated the three-year anniversary of her gorgeous hair salon, located at 720 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Hazan’s clients, among many others, include Ashley Olsen, Cindy Crawford, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Jennifer Aniston.

As one of the most sought-after colorists in the world, Hazan took a few minutes to share her five tips for getting and maintaining the perfect hair color.

1. Stay within your range

For the most successful coloring job, choose something subtle. The object is to get a flattering shade that will change your look without looking too obvious. Tint your hair within two shades of your natural color. Most people assume that because a color looks great on someone else, it will look just as good on them. This simply isn’t the truth.

2. Don’t go too extreme

Just because Agyness Deyn looks cute with bleach blonde hair doesn’t mean it will suit you too. Not only is it a huge risk, but it will also permanently damage your hair. Extreme coloring can allow the chemicals to break down your hair follicles and leave you with broken strands, which will eventually fall out or look stringy. Even in a salon, going to extreme measures is very difficult. To execute the perfect coloring process, stick to what you know.

3. Always pick a warm shade

When in doubt, go with a lighter hue. If you want to look professional, don’t go too dark. Warm shades will make your eyes pop and your skin glow. Darker tones have a tendency to drain color and can seem drab. It’s always easier to go from light to dark than the other way around.

4. Maintain color seasonally

You are tanner in the summer than in winter, so keep this in mind when getting a routine color fix. Pick a color that complements your skin tone depending on the time of year. For summer months, choose a lighter, more playful color that will look great with a golden glow. This is the time to be more experimental. For the winter months, go for a color hue that will stay true to paler skin and your natural hair color.

5. Use a hair mask once or twice a week

Most people forget about conditioning when having their hair colored. To prevent damaged, dry locks, be sure to use a conditioning mask at least once a week. You don’t want to end up with hair that looks like a wig. For a reasonable price, check out Fekkai Anti-Breakage Treatment Mask to maintain a healthy, beautiful color.

