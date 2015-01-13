Apparently, Lots of Women Are Addicted To ‘Secret’ Eating

Ever had the experience where you’ve felt bad about eating something, so you’ve done it in private? Apparently, a lot of women have a tendency to secret eat according to a new poll by weight loss company LighterLife. And the statistics they uncovered are pretty scary.

According to the survey, six in ten women have a tendency to “sneak” foods that they know they shouldn’t be eating. One in six women admitted to having hiding places (the most common being in the bedroom) for a secret stash of food.

Just how far are some women willing to go to hide eating? One in ten admitted to eating in the bathroom, and one in five say they eat in the car to prevent being caught. To keep the habit a secret, 23 percent said that they find themselves hiding food wrappers to conceal the evidence, and one in ten even admitted to having a locked drawer for food they’ve wanted to keep secret.

A lot of the women doing this do realize it’s a problem—the poll found that 40 percent of respondents said they see their secret eating habit as an issue—but many still feel unable to curtail the habit.

Lighter Life’s Ambassador Denise Welch told The Daily Mail: ‘This absolutely confirms that, for many, eating has nothing to do with food—it’s all about what’s going on in the mind…Gorging on food you’re not supposed to be eating, whether that’s because you’re dieting, or you don’t want to set a bad example to your children does give you a buzz and acts as an instant pick-me-up. But it’s short-lived, and often followed by guilt.”

Is this or has this ever been a problem for you? Share your experience in the comments below!