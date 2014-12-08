Women Are Getting Botox In Their Legs To Fit Into Boots (Really)

We’ve heard of women doing all sorts of crazy things in the name of fashion—but getting botox in their calves so that they can fit their legs into boots? Yes, apparently this is happening.

It’s called Calf Botox, and The Daily Mail described the procedure as “one of the fastest-growing areas of the multi-million-pound Botox market.”

While Botox is most likely thought of as a treatment to smooth face wrinkles, folks these days are using it for all sorts of things including fighting facial tics, hand cramps, and even long-term hiccups.

With Calf Botox, the Botox is injected into the calf muscle, paralyzing nerves in the leg, which then prevents the leg from contracting fully, so it appears slimmer. One big reason women are apparently signing up for this is to fit into boots that would otherwise be too tight around their calves. Fans of the treatment claim that the procedure can knock off almost an inch off the circumference of their calves, with the results lasting up to six-months.

While the treatment takes just a few minutes, and doesn’t require any recovery time, experts warn that it could cause damage to leg muscles, and even potentially change the way that you walk.

In other words, give it good thought if you want to go this route, it probably isn’t worth it.