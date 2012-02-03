Woman Dies From Hair Extensions: Is Fake Hair Worth It?

Atasha Graham had been using hair extensions for 14 years when she collapsed after a night of clubbing. The 34-year-old woman had a massive allergic reaction that could have been caused by the glue in her hair extensions, reported the Daily Mail.

Apparently it could have been either the latex glue (used to apply her extensions) or the solvent (used for removing old ones) to blame.

And scarily enough, this type of reaction to hair extensions is not completely uncommon. Home Office pathologist Michael Heath said: “There are about 10 to 20 deaths a year in this country, many more in America. I have seen four in the last three months.”

But while most allergic reactions occur within an hour of getting hair extensions, Heath added that traces of glue or solvent could have seeped into her bloodstream hours later after she started perspiring on the dance floor.

So will this make you think twice before opting for glued in hair extensions?