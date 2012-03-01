Woman Busted At Butt-Pumping Party For Illegal Injections

Another person was busted for butt-injections in Philadelphia this week at a butt-pumping party. The self-proclaimed “professional,” Padge Winslowe (also known as the Black Madam) is being held for 10 million bail after beingcharged with assault, simple assault, deceptive business practices, in regards to injections she performed on a 23-year-old aspiring exotic dancer.
Winslowe is still under investigation for the death of a woman who was hospitalized after a botch injection hit a blood vessel and part of the injection went into the 20-year-old’s lung causing shortness of breath.
Unlike the last case of DIY injections we heard of a few months ago, Winslowe’s injections were supposedly filled with silicone, but can still be dangerous (and apparently deadly) when administered by anyone but a professional.
What is with these makeshifts injections? Are big butts really worth it?
Check the slideshow above to see other extreme cases of illegal butt injections and what you should do instead!
[Gawker] [NBC10]
Padge Winslowe (also known as the Black Madam) is being held for $10 million bail after the death of a client.
Unlicensed plastic surgeon Oneal Ron Morris was arrested Friday for injecting an unknowing patient with a DIY concoction of cement, Fix-a-Flat tire sealant, super glue and mineral oil to give the patient hips like his (yes, Morris is a man).
It seems as if the body isnt equipped to absorb cement, because Morris' victim developed pneumonia and MRSA from the deadly concoction.
Hector Cabral of New York was indicted last April for illegally performing cosmetic procedures on several women, leaving some of them permanently disfigured. He was charged with 10 counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, in this case medicine.
If you want a butt implant, try instead the Brazilian butt lift. It has become the popular choice when it comes to butt enhancements. The process consists of transferring the patients fat cells and inserting them to shape and create a fuller bottom. Since it's your own fat cells being injected, patients dont run the risk of an allergic reaction, as opposed to getting an implant in which a foreign object is entering your body.