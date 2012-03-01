Woman Busted At Butt-Pumping Party For Illegal Injections

Another person was busted for butt-injections in Philadelphia this week at a butt-pumping party. The self-proclaimed “professional,” Padge Winslowe (also known as the Black Madam) is being held for 10 million bail after beingcharged with assault, simple assault, deceptive business practices, in regards to injections she performed on a 23-year-old aspiring exotic dancer.

Winslowe is still under investigation for the death of a woman who was hospitalized after a botch injection hit a blood vessel and part of the injection went into the 20-year-old’s lung causing shortness of breath.

Unlike the last case of DIY injections we heard of a few months ago, Winslowe’s injections were supposedly filled with silicone, but can still be dangerous (and apparently deadly) when administered by anyone but a professional.

What is with these makeshifts injections? Are big butts really worth it?

Check the slideshow above to see other extreme cases of illegal butt injections and what you should do instead!

[Gawker] [NBC10]