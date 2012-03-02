Shop Reese’s Necklace For A Good Cause

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Hopefully you followed our advice on sneaky ways to save money because we have some shopping opportunities (for charity, of course!) that you must check out pronto!

Reese Witherspoon, the Avon Global Ambassador, showed off the company’s new Empowerment Circle of Support necklace where profits go to help end domestic violence through the Avon Foundation for Women.

The actress wore the charm, a circle with interlocking infinity symbols, at the kickoff of the 2nd World Conference of Women’s Shelters in Washington, D.C. You can purchase the charm for $5 at shop.avon.com.

While you’re at it, check out Busy Philips’ fave products for sale, also for a good cause! The previously successful two-day sale “Doing A Little Good” on Rue La La is up and running with products by Tibi and more.

Part of the proceeds go to Step Up Women’s Network, a mentorship and networking organization that the celebrity mom is very passionate about.

