With New Advertising in Tow, Gillette Glides Past the Mach3 Turbo

Utilizing the classic celebrity endorsement tactic, Proctor & Gamble Co.’s Gillette is looking to remind male consumers that its product lineup includes much more than the razors that leave consumers clean-shaven each morning. Enter the new “The Moment” advertising venture.

Three universally appealing sports stars, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer, and Derek Jeter are set to appear in a 30-second commercial spot under the pretense that they must “overcome moments of doubt” …assuming the underlying moral dilemma involves choosing the perfect grooming products.

As role models for the male audience, the campaign’s power trio causes women to stop and take notice (seriously, Jeter + the form-fitting baseball uniform make each Yankees inning infinitely more exciting to watch)—;subsequently, so do bros and businessmen alike who watch the commercials– they want to appear just as attractive and brawny as their idols.

Apart from Gillette’s various razor models, the company began producing shampoo and conditioner combinations, deodorants, hair gels, and body washes within this past year.

Hair products like the Clean + Thick Shampoo (aka. volumizing shampoo for men), the Mess Constructor (aka. stylized bed head), and various hair sprays, pastes, and gels offer the man’s man sporty branding to hair care.

“Performance for Your Shower” body washes take charge in shower– yes, they even made formula that includes scrubbing action. Plus, with Clinical Strength antiperspirant-deodorants, Axe and Old Spice now apparently have a rival.

The new products provide just another reason to jump on the metrosexual bandwagon– it’s Derek Jeter grooming with Gillette for crying out loud. Women like men who look clean and pristine, trust me.

See Gillette.com for more information on the products.