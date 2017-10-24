StyleCaster
12 Witchcraft-Inspired Beauty Products We're Obsessed With

Photo: Getty Images

Although nature-inspired faiths like Wicca are a way of life for many, it’s nearly impossible to ignore the influence they’ve had on the beauty industry. Whether it’s crystal-infused elixirs, smokeless sage sprays or makeup products with witch-inspired monikers, the supernatural has a way of weaving itself into the products we use everyday, but especially during Halloween.

If you’re hoping to conjure new beauty vibes for the upcoming winter season, shop some of the best witchcraft-inspired beauty finds below.

STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Kypris Moonlight Catalyst
Kypris Moonlight Catalyst

Made for night-only use, this herbal alternative to retinoids utilizes a cocktail of all natural ingredients to clear pores and even out skin tone.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Kypris Beauty
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Blackcraft As Above So Below Candle
Blackcraft As Above So Below Candle

A 100 percent soy candle that will burn well into Halloween night and beyond.

$28, at Blackcraft

Photo: Blackcraft
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Foxie Cosmetics Season of the Witch Soap
Foxie Cosmetics Season of the Witch Soap

This indie brand's new fall 2017 lineup includes a vegan, detergent-free soap that smells like an enchanting blend of sandalwood, saffron, vanilla and more.

$9, at Foxie Cosmetics

Photo: Foxie Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Catbird Tarot Deck Solid Perfume
Catbird Tarot Deck Solid Perfume

Conjure up good vibes when you apply this Turkish rose and musk-infused scent to your pulse points.

$18, at Catbird NYC

Photo: Catbird
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Ceremonie Sacred Smudge Mist
Ceremonie Sacred Smudge Mist

Recite your daily mantras as you spritz this energizing blend of sage, cedar, fir and pine around your body. Sensitive skin types will be happy to know it's also alcohol-free and made with plant-based ingredients.

$37, at Ceremonie

Photo: Ceremonie
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Christian Dior Poison Eau de Toilette
Christian Dior Poison Eau de Toilette

One of Dior's most well-known scents is a sultry blend of spicy, fruity and amber notes that will make you feel like a weapon of mass seduction.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Rituel de Fille Ash and Ember Eye Soot
Rituel de Fille Ash and Ember Eye Soot

This unique cream and powder formula gives off a blend of blue-grey, peacock green and silvery shades that will serious upgrade your basic smoky eye.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Rituel de Fille
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Witches
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Witches

One of Von D's best selling lines is her highly pigmented liquid lipsticks, which includes a jet black shade you can't resist.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Lunatick Cosmetics Labs Supernatural Palette
Lunatick Cosmetics Labs Supernatural Palette

Wake up a boring makeup routine by adding this neutral (and beautifully packaged) palette to your arsenal.

$35, at Lunatick Cosmetics Labs

Photo: Lunatick Cosmetics Labs
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Manic Panic Amethyst Ashes High Voltage
Manic Panic Amethyst Ashes High Voltage

The iconic hair color brand celebrated its 40th anniversary by creating this limited edition version gray-violet shade.

$13.99; at Manic Panic

Photo: Manic Panic
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Captain Blankenship New Moon Smokeless Smudge Spray
Captain Blankenship New Moon Smokeless Smudge Spray

If you've run out of Palo Santo or don't like the smokiness of your sage, trade them in for this cleaner, but just as effective energy spray; infused with a slew of natural ingredients.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Captain Blankenship
STYLECASTER | Witchcraft Beauty Products | Olivine Good Witch Eau de Parfum
Olivine Good Witch Eau de Parfum

Made in small batches using a select list of all natural ingredients (essential oils, flower essences, organic sugar cane alcohol), this scent lasts even longer when you spray it on your hair and clothes.

$52, at Olivine Atelier

Photo: Olivine Atelier

