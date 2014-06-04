Secret Beauty Ingredient: Witch Hazel

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Witch hazel is one of those key household items that has always been around, but despite being a staple in almost every bathroom in the world, it’s also got a slew of benefits when it’s used in beauty products. The uses for witch hazel are practically endless, from reducing pore size and firming skin to removing unwanted dirt and moisturizing, plus many, many more.
It’s clear as to why a number of our favorite beauty products contain the astringent. We’ve put together a list of some great products that all include our newly rediscovered friend witch hazel above!
This mattifying primer minimizes the size of pores and leves your skin smooth and ready for some well desired, long-lasting makeup.
Korress Pomegranate Mattifying Primer, $33, Sephora.com
Brighten your eyes with this Detox Eye Roller. The metal roller ball distributes lymphatic build-up under the eyes, reducing lines and leaving skin smooth.
First Aid Beauty Detox Eye Roller, $24, Sephora.com
This one's for the boys, but we're definitely stealing it for ourselves. Help reduce the look of pores and oily skin with these toner pads.
Anthony Logistics For MenAstringent Toner Pads, $25, Sephora.com
This package holds a simple two-step method. The witch hazel soaked wipes remove excess dirt and oil while the mattifer reduces shine and prevents sun damage.
Murad Oil-Control Duo, $42, Sephora.com
Goat's milk combined with witch hazel may seem like an odd pair, but this lotion is great for you. The goat's milk nourshies the skin without any irritation while the witch hazel acts as a nautral antiseptic.
Kate Somerville Goat Milk Body Lotion, $32.00, Sephora.com
Extend the length of you nail polish by using this nail cleanser before your manicure. It preps your nails for the base coat by making sure all impurties are wiped away.
Formula X Cleanse Nail Cleanser, $10.50, Sephora.com
This 2-in-1 facial and toner is great for men and women. It leaves skin feeling clean and looking smooth, and the scent is downright invigorating.
Jack Black Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, $18, Sephora.com
Say goodbye to blackheads and unflattering pores, ladies! Black Strips peel away oil and dirt leaving your skin looking flawless.
BOSCIA Pore Purifying Black Strips, $28, Sephora.com
Not only does this tone and refresh your skin, but the formula also removes dead skin cells to reduce the signs of aging.
Peter Thomas Roth Glycolic Acid 10 percent Toning Complex Clarifying Toner, $40, Sephora.com
Perfect for girls on the run, take these towelettes with you wherever you go. The body towel exfoliates skin and targets breakouts, leaving you feeling fresh.
Dr. Dennis Gross SkincareAlpha Beta® Smoothing Body Towel, $36, Sephora.com