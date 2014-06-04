Secret Beauty Ingredient: Witch Hazel

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Witch hazel is one of those key household items that has always been around, but despite being a staple in almost every bathroom in the world, it’s also got a slew of benefits when it’s used in beauty products. The uses for witch hazel are practically endless, from reducing pore size and firming skin to removing unwanted dirt and moisturizing, plus many, many more.

It’s clear as to why a number of our favorite beauty products contain the astringent. We’ve put together a list of some great products that all include our newly rediscovered friend witch hazel above!

More From Beauty High:

12 Weird Beauty Uses for Coconut Oil

Natural Ways to Repel and Deal With Bug Bites

Why Konjac Sponges Are the Answer to Daily Exfoliation