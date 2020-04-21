I Tried Huda’s Beauty’s Chin-Sculpting Mask and Here are My Honest Thoughts

Huda Kattan is back with her second skincare launch and this time, it’s all about hydrated skin and a snatched jaw. Would you expect anything else from the beauty boss? The Wishful Chin Lift Sculpting Sheet Mask is one of two masks under this drop, and the one I had to try first. Like Wishful’s first launch, Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, these new masks are K-beauty inspired as Kattan discovered chin-lifting masks while visiting South Korea. She worked to create her own formula to tackle specific skin concerns, many of which I have as well.

As someone who only gets breakouts on her chin and jaw, I’m the queen on multi-masking. I focus all my masks on the bottom half of my face to calm hormonal acne and reduce redness. A mask focused just on my chin was basically created for me. I’ve used Korean chin-sculpting masks before and enjoyed the targeted treatment so I was excited to try Wishful’s. The thick, hydrogel mask felt cool to the touch and fit over my chin and ears comfortably. I love that you can wear the mask and run around doing chores at home and it stays put.

The mask felt nice and luxe on my skin while powerful ingredients worked to do their job. Peppermint cools and calms redness, Orchid extract helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, niacinamide brightens, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 works as an anti-wrinkle peptide and Adenosine soothes skin’s texture. Note that there is fragrance so keep that in mind if you’re sensitive to them. I prefer skincare without fragrance but I didn’t get any irritation from this one.

I left the mask on for 20-30 minutes per the directions. To be honest, I didn’t really want to take it off. It felt like a boost of self-care that I desperately need right now. Once I did finally remove it, my skin felt calmer and the texture felt smooth and soft. That’s all I hope for from a chin mask. As much as it would be magical if it gave me a true sculpted chin in 20 minutes, a mask really isn’t going to do that. You’ll need some medical intervention for that.

Still, it’s a fun and different way to try a sheet mask. I just wish more than one came in a pack so I can repeat the treatment a few times a week to really see if it brightens and helps with fine lines. At less than $10 per mask, an affordable set would make sense for the future.

Shop both the Chin Lift mask as well as the new Wishful Thirst Trap Cocoon Mask ($9 at Sephora) now.

