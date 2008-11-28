Winterize Your Eyes

Now that the weather is downright cold, our eyes need a little extra TLC. Chilled air dries out the delicate skin around your eyes, which makes wrinkles appear more pronounced and your eye makeup can look chalky and flakey.

The first thing I recommend is to step up your skincare routine. Make sure to use a really rich and creamy eye balm every night. During the day, pat it on again before applying your makeup. This will keep your skin nice and hydrated and help your makeup go on smoothly.

Switch out your powder eye shadows for cream formulas which will prevent your skin from looking parched. If creasing is a worry, keep creamy highlight shadows under the brow and in the inner corners only. Also, dab a darker cream shadow on your lids, but stop short of the crease to avoid creasing.

Try a pot of gel eyeliner to line your eyes. Use a liner brush to precisely paint it on and also give your lashlines a shot of hydration. Switch up waterproof mascara for protein-rich formulas that condition lashes like Sally Hansen by Carmindy’s Lift and Define Mascara. Lashes can really take a beating this time of year, so treat them gently.

With these tips, you should find that the little lines around your eyes will look less noticeable, your makeup will look smooth and you’ll be able to face the harsh winter with confidence!