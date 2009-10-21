Winter Beauty Tips: 5 Face Moisturizers for the Colder Months

Somehow, between September and October, we lost about 30 degrees and had to change from short skirts to layers of sweaters and scarves. With this cold weather comes the onset of indoor heat and dried out, itchy skin. You can hide the skin on your body (hence those layers of clothes), but your face has to look flawless all of the time–so read on for our top five moisturizers to help you beat the dry winter months.

1. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisture for Sensitive Skin

This moisturizer is my all-time favorite. I’ve strayed from it a few times to try other people’s recommendations, but they never add up, and I always go back. It has a great creamy feel to it that isn’t too greasy and it always solves any dry problem areas without overdoing it.

2. Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer

Aveeno is probably one of the most recommended moisturizers out there, but I don’t like the options with SPF. (I know, I’m a horrible person, but I like to apply my SPF separately). I feel like the Aveeno lotions with SPF are too greasy, so this one minus the SPF has always been my favorite–beg to differ if you will, but I’m standing by my two-step choice!

3. Olay Total Effects Daily Moisturizer

Olay Total Effects has a great moisturizing effect, and that added benefit of Olay’s amazing anti-aging properties. It’s never too early to start, so any product that can protect your face from the bitterly cold winds AND keep away wrinkles is a win-win in my book.

4. Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion

This is a classic–it is and always will be a great moisturizer. Not too greasy, and extremely gentle on your skin.

5. Cetaphil Daily Moisturizer with SPF 15

Cetaphil has a great facial moisturizer for the colder months–I don’t love it for summer because I feel like it’s a bit too heavy (I have sensitive skin so I’m careful about these things), but it’s great if you’re feeling dry and you need a quick fix. And the SPF that is added in doesn’t feel too much like sunscreen which is always a plus.

And of course, always remember that moisturizer is best applied right after you step out of the shower, up to twice a day. Please let us know if you have a secret weapon moisturizer that helps you combat the cold, I have a feeling it’s going to be a long winter!