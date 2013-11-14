Once temperatures start plummeting, it’s all downhill for skin. Between arid heat indoors, and snowy, windy weather outdoors, our complexions can take a serious beating this time of year, leaving us with skin that’s, well, not exactly glowing.

Luckily, there are things you can do to stave off pesky problems like chronic dryness, flaky patches, and red, irritated skin. Our sister site Daily Makeover pulled together 6 winter habits that could seriously be ruining your skin, and tips on how to break ’em. Read on!

1. Not protecting your skin before heading outdoors.

We don’t just mean SPF (though of course you already know that sunscreen is just as important in the chillier months as it is at the beach). Your skin also needs a protective layer to help keep its moisture barrier intact. Step out with a naked face and the wind and cold can create tiny cracks in your skin’s surface, leading to redness, dry skin and damage. Slather a lotion with SPF on any exposed areas before venturing out into the cold.

2. Not using a humidifier.

A humidifier is our number one trick to preserving skin’s glow all winter. Not only does adding humidity to dry indoor air help you breathe better, it helps your skin lose less moisture. If you don’t own a humidifier, a bowl of water placed on top of a radiator will also work (it adds moisture to the air as the water evaporates).

3. Washing with hot water.

Whether you’re showering in scalding water, splashing it on your face, or rinsing your hands with it, hot water strips your skin of its natural oils and leaves it parched. Rinse with warm or—if you can stand it—cool water instead.

4. Using mineral oil-based moisturizers.

Lip balms and made with mineral oil or petrolatum don’t get absorbed; instead they create an occlusive barrier on skin’s surface. This helps trap moisture in, but doesn’t hydrate skin that’s already parched. Instead, try a product with hyaluronic acid, ceramides or even an oil — all of which penetrate skin to moisturize beyond the surface.

To read the other winter habits that could be ruining your skin, head over to Daily Makeover now!

