7 Bloggers Share Their Favorite Winter Skin Care Products

Annie Lawless
Besides running her popular beauty and wellness blog Blawnde.com, Lawless is also a NY Times best-selling author and creator of the cold pressed juice company Suja Juice. And if those accomplishments weren't enough, she also just launched LAWLESS, the first ever luxury natural cosmetics brand. In 2018, a full range of makeup products will join her current set of matte liquid lipsticks.
Photo:
instagram / @annielawless
Annie Lawless' Skin Care Cocktail
Photo:
Fresh Beauty
Ty Lauren
Ty's beautifully curated Instagram page is chock full of product recommendations for makeup, skin and natural curls. Beyond that, her burgeoning YouTube channel also contains curly hair routines, beauty brand reviews and travel vlogs that will give you serious wanderlust.
Photo:
instagram / @tylauren
Ty Lauren's Skin Care Cocktail
Photo:
Ole Henriksen
Renee Chao
Anyone obsessed with skin care should be following the Gothamista. Her "skinterests" run the gamut of skin care topics, from holistic how-to's to budget-friendly drugstore recommendations. And on her Instagram page, you'll find beautiful overlays of the latest and greatest skin care innovations.
Photo:
instagram / @gothamista
Renee Chao's Skin Care Cocktail
Photo:
Drunk Elephant
Katie Willcox
If you've ever perused the body positive website Healthy is the New Skinny, you have Katie Willcox to thank for it. This curve model and badass mother also runs a modeling agency and keeps it refreshingly real about beauty and fashion on her Instagram page.
Photo:
instagram / @katiehwillcox
Katie Willcox's Skin Care Cocktail
"When people ask me about my skin care routine, I try to be as honest as possible. I am lucky and have really balanced skin so for me, less is more! I keep it super simple and use Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes.
When I am in a humid climate I steer clear of adding more products to my skin. But in dry climates I love to add Aveeno Positively Radiant Moisturizer
to hydrate my skin."
Photo:
Aveeno
Karena Dawn
Karena is one half of the duo behind Tone It Up, a fitness and lifestyle community for women. On her personal page as well as the brand's Instagram page, you'll pretty much everything you need to jumpstart a healthier life, including nutrition tips, daily workouts and the occasional beauty recommendation.
Photo:
instagram / @karenadawn
Karena Dawn's Skin Care Cocktail
Photo:
Avalon Organics
Katrina Scott
Scott is the other half of Tone It Up, and also uses her personal Instagram page to further the brand's mission of promoting healthier beauty and lifestyle routines for women.
Photo:
instagram / @katrinaascott
Katrina Scott's Skin Care Cocktail
Photo:
Katrina & Karena
Joy Navon
Anyone with 4C curls can benefit from the detailed tutorials on this native New Yorker's YouTube channel. And when she's not demonstrating easy hairstyles, she's also serving fierce makeup looks on her Instagram page.
Photo:
instagram / @joynavon
Joy Navon's Skin Care Cocktail
"My favorite moisturizer is the Ultra Repair Cream by First Aid Beauty. I love it because it’s has intense hydration, which is extremely important for me having dry skin and eczema. To pair, I use the GinZing Eye Cream from Origins to brighten and depuff my eyes. It’s a great morning pick-me-up too since it contains coffee beans!"
Photo:
First Aid Beauty