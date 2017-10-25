7 Bloggers Share Their Favorite Winter Skin Care Products

There are a million and one products that promise to give us perfect skin, but honestly: who has the time to try them all out?! That’s when our favorite bloggers and influencers come in to save the day (and our face).

With YouTube channels, Instagram feeds and blog sites dedicated to the latest and greatest in beauty, we’re almost always paying attention to their advice. And with another winter season on the horizon, we’re scouting the products that’ll keep our skin from drying out in the cooler elements.

So, if you’re in the same boat, we recommend getting familiar with the products our favorite beauty and lifestyle experts swear by. Check them out below and thank us later.