Winter Skin Care SOS

While winter is a fun, festive part of the year, it can wreak havoc on your skin. Not to worry. We’ve drilled the country’s best dermatologists to find out how to make it to March with a glowing complexion. Prepare for a skin care wintervention!

You need way less cleanser than you think.

Colder temperatures, stronger winds and cranked-up indoor heating all lead to increased water loss and chapped, flaky skin. One trick to reduce flakiness: Use only a dime size of cleanse to avoid over-stripping your skin of vital moisture, suggests Dr. Neal Schultz, host of dermtv.com, suggests treating chapped skin by using less cleanser. Look for a cleanser that controls red, blotchy inflammation and isn’t drying the way soap can be, says Dr. Nicholas Perricone, founder of Perricone MD Skincare. His Dr. Perricone Citrus Facial Wash is a treat. After cleansing, follow with a toner that cleanses, tones and hydrates like Arcona Cranberry Toner.





Treat dry skin from the inside out too. Consuming lots of cold water fish can also help combat dry skin because it is rich in essential fatty acids, which help keep the layers of your skin moisturized and supple, explains Dr. Perricone. Not a fish fan? Take fish oil supplements instead. “Supplements will help minimize the inflammation that contributes to its itchiness,” says Says Dr. Vermen M. Verallo-Rowell, founder of VMV Hypoallergenics. Try Nature Made Fish Oil Softgels. Lastly, abide by the eight glasses of water a day rule. Sound boring? Add some flavor with Dr. Brandt Anti-Oxidant Water Booster in Blueberry.

Timing is everything in life, and in moisturization.“Be sure to moisturize immediately after you get out of the bath or the shower to seal in the hydration your skin absorbs during bath/shower,” says Schultz. First pat-dry, DON’T rub, the apply liberally all over damp skin. Try Lubriderm Intense Skin Repair Body Cream.





Don’t take a winter break from SPF. Sun damage can happen all year round, and exacerbate already fragile skin. Apply sunscreen religiously every morning (SPF 15 or 30 with broad spectrum protection) and follow with a richer winter moisturizer if needed. We recommend NIA 24 Sun Damage Prevention Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

and Clinique Comfort On Call Allergy Tested Relief Cream.

Related Holiday Articles:

How To Maximize Your Eyes

Metallic Makeup 101

Planning Black Friday 2009

Sexy Side Buns

Tweet Tips: Healthy Hair Secrets