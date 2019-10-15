Baby It’s Cold Outside—Time to Whip Out These Winter Fragrances

Scroll To See More Images

The air conditioners have been stored away. My turtleneck has come out of hiding. The coats in my closet have refused to gather more dust. All of that combined with the fact that it’s getting chillier by the day means I can finally start wearing my winter perfumes. I say “finally” because I honestly want to wear them year-round, but those seasonal beauty rules are ingrained beyond return; I just can’t. #LeStruggle.

However, with the official start of winter looming, I’m already putting together my go-to’s for the coming months. Some are new, like the inexplicably intoxicating Leather scent from Malin + Goetz. Others are oldie, but goodie classics, like Viktor + Rolf’s Flowerbomb and YSL’s completely underrated original Opium. Either way, everything in this carefully-curated list will feel almost as cozy as a warm wool blanket and smell, really….really good.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb

You’re already familiar with this classic, also known as the gateway fragrance for twenty-somethings everywhere. Its warm patchouli, orange blossom, and jasmine notes are a signature smell you don’t have to see the bottle to know, though I’m kind of obsessed with the packaging.

This holiday season, you can customize a bottle on Viktor & Rolf’s ECommerce Boutique with accessories and monogramming. The brand also launched a holiday set ($170 or $120) and holiday edition bottle ($170) at department stores. Lastly, a baller Limited Edition Swarovski Crystal bottle (above) that will soon be restocked at Neiman Marcus ($1800). And if none of those pique your interest, you can also just grab the classic bottle at Sephora.

$85-$165 at Sephora

Calvin Klein Obsession Eau de Parfum

If you’re not ready to go full-on spicy with your signature winter scent, this totally underrated perfume is an intoxicating build-up of floral and spice notes: mandarin, bergamot, jasmine, and oakmoss, to name a few.

$50-$73 at Ulta

Cartier Limited Edition La Panthère Eau de Parfum

The luxury brand gifted us with a limited edition version of its most popular fragrance, a “feline” scent that smells mostly like gardenia, but is undercut with musk notes that make it feel a bit bolder.

$67-$129 at Nordstrom

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum

Cool nights and desert nights are inspo for this fresh with a hint of spicy scent. Papua New Guinean vanilla and amber give it a heavier vibe, while bergamot keeps it from going too heavy.

$95-$170 at Sephora

K by Dolce & Gabbana

Call it a cologne. Call it perfume. Either way, it’s that one Mediterranean scent you’ll feel good worry long after summer ends. Watch out for the pimento notes that’ll definitely wake up the senses.

$72-$94 at Sephora

Elizabeth & James Bourbon Eau de Parfum

This one is another oldie, but goodie that I fell in love with years ago. Once you get a whiff of the heavier vanilla bourbon and oakwood notes, you’ll want to pour a glass of red (or a cocktail).

$68-$85 at Ulta

Ellis Brooklyn Myth Eau de Parfum

Okay, so I’m totally late to the Myth hype, but better late than never. This is one of the brand’s most popular scents, due in part to unique smell that is somehow airy fresh and warm at the same time.

$100 at Sephora

Free People 1809 Collection Lodge Fragrance

The retail brand’s newest 100 percent all-natural scent is a spicy gourmand blend that includes everyone’s favorite meditation tool, Palo Santo.

$28 at Free People

Guerlain Mon Guerlain

As of late, I’m loving anything with lavender in it. That includes this warm and sweet scent inspired by none other than Angelina Jolie.

$69-$130 at Sephora

Bath & Body Works Sweater Weather Fragrance Mist

I am downright obsessed with the candle, so of course I need the body mist, too.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Kat Von D Beauty Sinner Eau de Parfum

The candle version of this cinnamon-tinged scent is arguably more popular, but I’m all about smelling spicy this winter too.

$13.20-$51 at Sephora

Killian After Sunset Eau de Parfum

The top notes of this new fragrance are citrusy, but once it starts to settle on the skin, you’ll smell those deeper musk and rose notes taking over.

$30-$135 at Sephora

Malin + Goetz Leather Eau de Parfum

This unique scent is one of my current favorites; a heavier, woodsy scent with subtle floral notes that give it a fresh, lightweight feel.

$95 at Nordstrom

Michael Kors Wonderlust Sublime Eau de Parfum

This darker take on the original summer-fresh Wonderlust scent is a floral amber blend that’ll match the early sunset vibes of winter.

$70-$118 at Ulta

Phlur Anoranza

If you prefer a spicy scent on the lighter side, this floral-rum perfume captures the mysterious, romantic energy of Havana.

$96 at Phlur

Tom Ford Noir Extreme

Cardamom, sandalwood, and orange flower are the star notes of this ultra-rich cologne that you don’t have to be a man to wear.

$128-$180 at Sephora

YSL Opium

Everyone loves to rave about YSL Black Opium, but I’m partial to the original scent, which is a oriental perfume, complimented with floral and fruit notes.

$62-$77 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.