10 Creative Winter Nail Art Ideas For You to Wear Now

Considering wearing your gloves all day as means to cover up your manicure? Looks like you need some winter nail art inspiration. Place the neon pink polish aside and use the frigid temps as inspiration this season. Draw upon snowflakes, rich red shades, and crystal-like glitter to decorate your digits and finish off your beauty look.

Whether it’s an updated French mani or an intricately painted accent nail, we rounded up some amazing ideas that will complement the winter weather at hand, and give you gorgeous winter nails.

If you don’t have time to add art to each nail, let the design really shine on just one nail. Get inspired by the individual shapes of snowflakes. Sketch the snowflake over two coats of your favorite blue nail polish. Make sure to use an extremely thin bristle or the KISS Paint and Stencil Kit to ensure you have control of the brush.







Your holiday dresses from the past six years prove it. A deep red is one of the most iconic colors of the season. Try out two coats of a black cherry hue finished with a shiny top coat or go for a gel formula if you want it to last even longer.

While it’s often a pain to remove, glitter is a great option for a girl who wants a long-lasting mani with minimal chip and plenty of sparkle. Paint the entirety of your nails with polish like Deborah Lippmann’s Boom Boom Pow.

Sweater weather calls for a manicure inspired by your favorite comfy knit. A quick way to get this look, if you don’t have the time or patience to freehand these designs, is to stick on inexpensive nail wraps like NCLA’s adorable Meet Me Under the Mistletoe set.

A sweet idea is to base your nail art off a candy cane. This look incorporates curved lines like you would find on the snack itself. Lost on the tools you’ll need? In addition to red and white polish, pick up Sephora’s Nail Art brush set for total precision.

A glossy look in neutrals is always on-trend—and goes with just about every outfit.

This dark purple and gold glitter combination proves that liner designs go with just about any base color shade. Try two coats of MAC Cosmetics Studio Nail Lacquer in Midnight Strata to get the look.

Not into glitz? This classic mani inspired by a plaid scarf is a subtle yet sophisticated approach to nail art.

You may have settled on a pale pink for black tie affair, but if the occasion calls for it, step outside of the box with a tuxedo-like look.

Try out the negative space nail trend with a reverse French manicure, decorated with glitter, sequins, and fun colors.