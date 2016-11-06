The 6 Winter Nail Polish Trends You Need to Know

As far as changing your beauty routine for the winter goes, your nails are usually the biggest no-brainer: You trade in your milky creams for something a tad more dark and moody—easy peasy. And sure, you could totally grab the same same deep berry hue you’ve worn for the past five winters—don’t even act like you don’t have half a dozen on the ready—or you could switch it up with something a little less expected.
To find out what the top nail polish trends for winter 2016 would be, we reached out to manicurist Elle, who also serves as the color curator for Dermelect. See her surprisingly, and sometimes decidedly anti-winter trend picks, plus shop each shade, ahead.
Cedar
“I think we’ll see shades of cedar and clay this season because they look great on every skin tone,” says Elle. “For those who want to be a little more daring than the classic red during the holidays, a cedar shade can be a lot of fun as well as something different. It also mimics suede, which we all know is very popular this season.”
OPI Nail Polish in Cosmo-Not Tonight Honey, $10; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Cedar
Dermelect Nail Polish in ‘ME’ To the Core Russet Copper, $14; a Dermelect
Photo:
Dermelect
Cedar
China Glaze Nail Lacquer in Jamaican Out, $6.99; at Sally Beauty
Photo:
Sally Beauty
Sharkskin Gray
“Sharkskin can be dressed up or worn as a neutral. You can add glitter or layer on a metallic to make it more like gunmetal, which goes with everything. Last week, I did Kate Beckinsale’s nails for multiple press events and I used two different grays, Marc Jacobs Confessions and Morgan Taylor’s Metaling Around.”
Marc Jacobs Enamored Nail Confessions, $18; at Marc Jacobs
Photo:
Marc Jacobs
Sharkskin Gray
Dior Vernis Gel Shine Nail Polish in Junon, $27; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Sharkskin Gray
Morgan Taylor Lacquer in Metaling Around, $5.95; at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
Dark Pine Green
“Dark pine green is the new black,” says Elle. “It’s a daring, lively burst of color and a great alternative to going as dark as black. For those who want just a tint of green, but not the full on pigment, paint your nails black first, then lay green over. This will allow you to have dark nails with just a hint of green.”
JINSoon Nail Polish in Epidote, $18; at Shen Beauty
Photo:
Shen Beauty
Dark Pine Green
Londontown Lakur in Emerald Tower, $16; at Londontown
Photo:
Londontown
Dark Pine Green
Zoya Nail Lacquer in Hunter, $9; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Classic Red
“It’s tried and true and I don’t think it is going anywhere this season,” says Elle. “This red is not too pink, but more like an old Hollywood red. It’s the kind of red you don’t have to think about, it just works. And you can’t go wrong with Chanel’s Rogue Essentiel #500.”
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rogue Essentiel #500, $28; at Chanel
Photo:
Chanel
Classic Red
Pacifica 7-Free Nail Polish in Cinnamon Girl, $9; at Ulta
Classic Red
Formula X Nail Polish in Rouge, $10.50; at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora
Taupe-y Neutrals
“These shades go with anything you wear and they provide a nice contrast to the crushed velvet and thick knits we love to pull out this time of year.”
Habit Nail Polish in 23 Ingenue, $18; at Habit Cosmetics
Photo:
Habit Cosmetics
Taupe-y Neutrals
Tenoverten Nail Polish in Murray, $18; at Tenoverten
Photo:
Tenoverten
Taupe-y Neutrals
Butter London Nail Lacquer in Yummy Mummy, $18; at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Mustard Yellow
“This color might not come to mind for many when it comes to winter, but someone wearing this during the colder months exudes confidence and optimism,” says Elle, who recommends Dermelect’s Nobody’s Fool. Try a metallic for a more textured look.”
Dermelect ‘ME’ Nobody’s Fool Chrome Marigold, $14; at Dermelect
Photo:
Dermelect
Mustard Yellow
Essie Nail Polish in Aim to Misbehave, $9; at Kohl’s
Photo:
Kohl's
Mustard Yellow
LVX Nail Polish in Primrose, $18; at LVX
Photo:
Primrose