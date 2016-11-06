StyleCaster
Share

The 6 Winter Nail Polish Trends You Need to Know

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 6 Winter Nail Polish Trends You Need to Know

Lauren Caruso
by
Winter Nail Polishes 2016
18 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

As far as changing your beauty routine for the winter goes, your nails are usually the biggest no-brainer: You trade in your milky creams for something a tad more dark and moody—easy peasy. And sure, you could totally grab the same same deep berry hue you’ve worn for the past five winters—don’t even act like you don’t have half a dozen on the ready—or you could switch it up with something a little less expected.

MORE: The 33 Best Nail Inspiration Pics From Fashion Month

To find out what the top nail polish trends for winter 2016 would be, we reached out to manicurist Elle, who also serves as the color curator for Dermelect. See her surprisingly, and sometimes decidedly anti-winter trend picks, plus shop each shade, ahead.

MORE: The 50 Best Colorful Eyeshadow Ideas to Try Right Now

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Cedar
Cedar

I think we’ll see shades of cedar and clay this season because they look great on every skin tone,” says Elle. “For those who want to be a little more daring than the classic red during the holidays, a cedar shade can be a lot of fun as well as something different. It also mimics suede, which we all know is very popular this season.”

OPI Nail Polish in Cosmo-Not Tonight Honey, $10; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Cedar
Cedar

Dermelect Nail Polish in ‘ME’ To the Core Russet Copper, $14; a Dermelect

Photo: Dermelect
Cedar
Cedar

China Glaze Nail Lacquer in Jamaican Out, $6.99; at Sally Beauty

Photo: Sally Beauty
Sharkskin Gray
Sharkskin Gray

Sharkskin can be dressed up or worn as a neutral. You can add glitter or layer on a metallic to make it more like gunmetal, which goes with everything. Last week, I did Kate Beckinsale’s nails for multiple press events and I used two different grays, Marc Jacobs Confessions and Morgan Taylor’s Metaling Around.”

Marc Jacobs Enamored Nail Confessions, $18; at Marc Jacobs

Photo: Marc Jacobs
Sharkskin Gray
Sharkskin Gray

Dior Vernis Gel Shine Nail Polish in Junon, $27; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Sharkskin Gray
Sharkskin Gray

Morgan Taylor Lacquer in Metaling Around, $5.95; at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
Dark Pine Green
Dark Pine Green

“Dark pine green is the new black,” says Elle. “It’s a daring, lively burst of color and a great alternative to going as dark as black. For those who want just a tint of green, but not the full on pigment, paint your nails black first, then lay green over. This will allow you to have dark nails with just a hint of green.”

JINSoon Nail Polish in Epidote, $18; at Shen Beauty

Photo: Shen Beauty
Dark Pine Green
Dark Pine Green

Londontown Lakur in Emerald Tower, $16; at Londontown

Photo: Londontown
Dark Pine Green
Dark Pine Green

Zoya Nail Lacquer in Hunter, $9; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Classic Red
Classic Red

It’s tried and true and I don’t think it is going anywhere this season,” says Elle. “This red is not too pink, but more like an old Hollywood red. It’s the kind of red you don’t have to think about, it just works. And you can’t go wrong with Chanel’s Rogue Essentiel #500.”

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rogue Essentiel #500, $28; at Chanel

Photo: Chanel
Classic Red
Classic Red

Pacifica 7-Free Nail Polish in Cinnamon Girl, $9; at Ulta

Classic Red
Classic Red

Formula X Nail Polish in Rouge, $10.50; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Taupe-y Neutrals
Taupe-y Neutrals

“These shades go with anything you wear and they provide a nice contrast to the crushed velvet and thick knits we love to pull out this time of year.”

Habit Nail Polish in 23 Ingenue, $18; at Habit Cosmetics

Photo: Habit Cosmetics
Taupe-y Neutrals
Taupe-y Neutrals

Tenoverten Nail Polish in Murray, $18; at Tenoverten

Photo: Tenoverten
Taupe-y Neutrals
Taupe-y Neutrals

Butter London Nail Lacquer in Yummy Mummy, $18; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Mustard Yellow
Mustard Yellow

“This color might not come to mind for many when it comes to winter, but someone wearing this during the colder months exudes confidence and optimism,” says Elle, who recommends Dermelect’s Nobody’s Fool. Try a metallic for a more textured look.”

Dermelect ‘ME’ Nobody’s Fool Chrome Marigold, $14; at Dermelect

Photo: Dermelect
Mustard Yellow
Mustard Yellow

Essie Nail Polish in Aim to Misbehave, $9; at Kohl’s

Photo: Kohl's
Mustard Yellow
Mustard Yellow

LVX Nail Polish in Primrose, $18; at LVX

Photo: Primrose

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Out-of-This-World Appetizers to Help You Kick off Thanksgiving Right

20 Out-of-This-World Appetizers to Help You Kick off Thanksgiving Right
  • Cedar
  • Cedar
  • Cedar
  • Sharkskin Gray
  • Sharkskin Gray
  • Sharkskin Gray
  • Dark Pine Green
  • Dark Pine Green
  • Dark Pine Green
  • Classic Red
  • Classic Red
  • Classic Red
  • Taupe-y Neutrals
  • Taupe-y Neutrals
  • Taupe-y Neutrals
  • Mustard Yellow
  • Mustard Yellow
  • Mustard Yellow

Promoted Stories

share