10 Trendy Winter Nail Polish Colors You’ll Want to Wear All Year Round

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When the temperatures start falling and the leaves start changing colors, something happens to our nails. We say goodbye to the pastels and the bright corals and crave some winter-ready drama. Dark wine shades, deep greens, rust orange — it all feels fresh and new again. This year, winter nail polish trends for 2022 are cooler than ever, with festive holiday party-ready shades and more muted everyday colors.

There’s a nail polish color for everyone, at every finish and price point. Splurge on a Christian Louboutin Beauty polish with packaging that’s basically artwork, and/or stock up on under-$10 colors you can grab on Amazon and at Target. The choice is yours. And if you’re more of a press-on fan than typical nail polish, be sure to check out our round-up of the best press-on nails that fake a salon manicure.

But now, shop the coolest nail polish colors of the winter season.

OPI Nail Lacquer & Infinite Shine Long Wear Nail Polish in Brown to Earth

This creamy brown

shade is anything but boring with a glossy finish.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Shine Bright Like a Menorah

This deep navy has a shiny pearl metallic finish in the brand’s cult-fave long-wearing formula.

UNDN LAQR in Witching Hour

This creamy mustard shade, from Machine Gun Kelly’s popular nail polish line, is surprisingly pretty.

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in 717 Marcia Cobalt

Shiny cobalt pops on all skin tones. Do you think Harry Styles wears it?!

Nails Inc. Nature Nirvana Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish

Not only is this glossy mauve shade seriously stunning, the formula is 73 percent plant-based, 21 free (free from formaldehyde, acetone, parabens, etc.), vegan, cruelty free and halal friendly.

Orly Nail Lacquer in Persistent Memory

This deep wine

shade has a chokehold on us for fall.

Olive and June Nail Polish in In the Clutch

This vibrant magenta red is a cool departure from the classic cherry hues of the season.

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour in Delicotte

This ultra-rich nail polish, in a deep berry hue, comes in a bottle that looks like art on your vanity.

JinSoon Nail Polish in Earth Clay

This mixture of orange and brown is a classic pottery clay shade that promises to looks amazing on all skin tones.

Essie Nail Polish in Head To Mistletoe

This sage green

has a cool metallic finish that’s so fun for a holiday party.