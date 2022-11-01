StyleCaster
10 Trendy Winter Nail Polish Colors You’ll Want to Wear All Year Round

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Adobe.

When the temperatures start falling and the leaves start changing colors, something happens to our nails. We say goodbye to the pastels and the bright corals and crave some winter-ready drama. Dark wine shades, deep greens, rust orange — it all feels fresh and new again. This year, winter nail polish trends for 2022 are cooler than ever, with festive holiday party-ready shades and more muted everyday colors.

There’s a nail polish color for everyone, at every finish and price point. Splurge on a Christian Louboutin Beauty polish with packaging that’s basically artwork, and/or stock up on under-$10 colors you can grab on Amazon and at Target. The choice is yours. And if you’re more of a press-on fan than typical nail polish, be sure to check out our round-up of the best press-on nails that fake a salon manicure.

But now, shop the coolest nail polish colors of the winter season.

opi polish

OPI.

OPI Nail Lacquer & Infinite Shine Long Wear Nail Polish in Brown to Earth

This creamy brown
shade is anything but boring with a glossy finish.

Brown to Earth  $10.79
sally hansen shine bright like a menorah 10 Trendy Winter Nail Polish Colors Youll Want to Wear All Year Round

Ulta Beauty.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Shine Bright Like a Menorah

This deep navy has a shiny pearl metallic finish in the brand’s cult-fave long-wearing formula.

Shine Bright Like a Menorah $10.99
UNDN polish

UNDN.

UNDN LAQR in Witching Hour

This creamy mustard shade, from Machine Gun Kelly’s popular nail polish line, is surprisingly pretty.

Witching Hour $18
gucci polish

Sephora.

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish in 717 Marcia Cobalt

Shiny cobalt pops on all skin tones. Do you think Harry Styles wears it?!

717 Marcia Cobalt $33
nails inc polish

Nails Inc.

Nails Inc. Nature Nirvana Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish

Not only is this glossy mauve shade seriously stunning, the formula is 73 percent plant-based, 21 free (free from formaldehyde, acetone, parabens, etc.), vegan, cruelty free and halal friendly.

Nature Nirvana $10
orly polishj

Orly.

Orly Nail Lacquer in Persistent Memory

This deep wine
shade has a chokehold on us for fall.

Persistent Memory $12.45
Olive and June polish

Olive and June.

Olive and June Nail Polish in In the Clutch

This vibrant magenta red is a cool departure from the classic cherry hues of the season.

In the Clutch  $9
christian louboutin beauty

Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour in Delicotte

This ultra-rich nail polish, in a deep berry hue, comes in a bottle that looks like art on your vanity.

Delicotte $50
jin soon earth clay

JinSoon.

JinSoon Nail Polish in Earth Clay

This mixture of orange and brown is a classic pottery clay shade that promises to looks amazing on all skin tones.

Earth Clay $18
essie polish

Essie.

Essie Nail Polish in Head To Mistletoe

This sage green
has a cool metallic finish that’s so fun for a holiday party.

Head To Mistletoe $9.50
