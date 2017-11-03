13 Expert-Approved Winter Nail Colors to Try Now

Gloves may shield your nails this winter, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the spotlight. As with every season, there’s a new clan of colors that’ll make for fierce mani-grams against the snow. There are one of two ways to go about choosing one.

Spend a ridiculous amount of hours scouring the web for that one “perfect” hue or make life easier by browsing a set of carefully curated, expert-approved favorites. We consulted with some of today’s most talented nail stylists, and their picks include vampy blues, bright pinks and everything in between. Get a closer view of the best winter nail colors below.