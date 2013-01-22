3 Cute Ways To Avoid Hat Hair (And Still Keep Warm)

Here in New York we’ve had a pretty mild winter until this week, when temperatures have hit as low as 15 degrees. That’s why we’re looking to celebs like Jessica Biel, Diane Kruger, and Hailee Steinfeld, who prove you can stay warm with chic winter hats by making it part of your hairstyle, not just an add-on, when you head out into cold temps.

To stay warm at Sundance, Jessica Biel covered her head and ears with a slouchy beanie, leaving her bangs and loose waves out. To match this carefree look, she brushed her blunt bangs to the side. This trick eliminates a common problem — hats can flatten bangs, making them drop longer than usual.

For a fast morning hairstyle, copy Diane Kruger’s simple side braid, which the actress paired with a beret at Chanel’s couture show in Paris. We love how she kept one loose strand on the opposite side to balance the look. To prevent your hat from creating static, style your braid with a lotion, such as Organic Root Stimulator Olive Oil Moisturizing Hair Lotion ($4.99, sallybeauty.com), to calm and hydrate strands.

Hailee Steinfeld, also at Chanel, paired a low side bun with her cap. A hat like Hailee’s can look out of proportion with ultra-long locks, so pulling hair to the side in a messy ballerina bun is the way to go. If you have less hair (or a roomier hat), tuck it inside your cap to keep it safe and sound from the elements. Once you’re indoors, simply shake out your waves.

What tricks do you have for fighting hat hair?