Winter Hat Hair: Quick Fixes To Get You Through The Season

Hats worn in the warmer seasons are a quick fix to help cover up a bad hair day, but today’s hats are not used to hide three day unwashed hair, but rather to protect our freezing cold ears. Winter hats can also be statement pieces anddeciding which hat to don can be just as important as deciding on your outfit.

In the chill of these winter months, this season’s hats can keep you warm while also adding a final touch to your overall look. Below we have examples of the most common hairstyles (sleek and straight, straight with bangs, and loose waves) and quick fixes for hat head. Read on!

Dakota Fanning’s look is effortless and edgy. Here she pairs the crochet-knit hat, a season favorite, with simple straight locks. This style is a perfect way to look cute, and keep warm, without trying too hard. Since her hair is sleek and straight she’ll be less likely to get hat hair, but if it does occur, flipping your head upside down and shaking fingers through it help to revive the style.

We love how Taryn Manning’s hat plays up her blunt bangs. She combines two of this season’s looks, hats and bangs, for a fabulous style. If your bangs go flat due to the heaviness of your hat, simply fluff up with your fingers (rough them around a bit) and if you can get your hands on a blow dryer (or bathroom dryer) dry them out for an extra boost.

Malin Akerman looks adorable in this classic winter hat, complete with a pom-pom. The tousled waves under her hat give her look an extra flair. To keep the volume in the waves after the hat is removed, simply finger comb the hair and tease the crown of the head with a comb or brush if you have one handy!