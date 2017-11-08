StyleCaster
50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles to Try

50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles to Try

50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles to Try
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the remnants of summer and fall are already a distant memory as winter makes its yearly comeback. You may have spent the last few months nonchalantly throwing your hair into low-maintenance styles, but with cold weather (and cuffing season) on the horizon, now’s the time to step up your game. And what better place to gather inspiration than the street style scene?

We love it when bloggers, editors and front row regulars turn the sidewalk into a runway, delivering looks that always manage to trend months after. And beneath the wave of puffer jackets, fur stoles and fluffy hats are chic hairstyle ideas you may want to try before year’s end. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 of our favorites for any and every texture; from pretty side braids to badass buzz cuts and everything in between.

1 of 50
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Slicked Back
Slicked Back
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Pretty Pineapple
Pretty Pineapple
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Ravishing Red Waves
Ravishing Red Waves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Classic Bob
Classic Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Rose Gold Realness
Rose Gold Realness
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Bedazzled Braid
Bedazzled Braid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Teeny Weeny Afro
Teeny Weeny Afro
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Messy Top Knot
Messy Top Knot
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | High Ponytail
High Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Braided Updo
Braided Updo
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Tucked Under a Hat
Tucked Under a Hat
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Picked Out Afro
Picked Out Afro
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Dirty Blonde Lob
Dirty Blonde Lob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Side Ponytail
Side Ponytail
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Turban Chic
Turban Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Ultra Short Bob
Ultra Short Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Pin Straight
Pin Straight
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Top Knot and Waves
Top Knot and Waves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Blunt Bangs
Blunt Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Braid and a Beret
Braid and a Beret
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Straight Back Cornrows
Straight Back Cornrows
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Modern Bouffant
Modern Bouffant
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Flower Child
Flower Child
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Low Key Bun
Low Key Bun
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Shoulder-Length Waves
Shoulder-Length Waves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Side Braid
Side Braid
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Wispy Side Bangs
Wispy Side Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Slick Lob
Slick Lob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Half-Up, Half-Down
Half-Up, Half-Down
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Weatherproof Headband
Weatherproof Headband
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Pretty Pixie
Pretty Pixie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Wispy Waves
Wispy Waves
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Short Bangs
Short Bangs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Blonde Shag Cut
Blonde Shag Cut
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Curly Bob
Curly Bob
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Kinky Coils
Kinky Coils
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Simple Side Part
Simple Side Part
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Beautiful in Blue
Beautiful in Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Blonde Bob
Blonde Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Waves and Curls
Waves and Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Free-Flowing Curls
Free-Flowing Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Coily Pixie
Coily Pixie
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Rainbow Strands
Rainbow Strands
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Wash N' Go Curls
Wash N' Go Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Effortless Bangs
Effortless Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Ombre Curls
Ombre Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Rose Gold Highlights
Rose Gold Highlights
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Beautiful Buzz Cut
Beautiful Buzz Cut
Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Winter Hairstyles | Betty Page Bangs
Betty Page Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree

