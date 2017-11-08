50 Seriously Stunning Winter Hairstyles to Try

Believe it or not, the remnants of summer and fall are already a distant memory as winter makes its yearly comeback. You may have spent the last few months nonchalantly throwing your hair into low-maintenance styles, but with cold weather (and cuffing season) on the horizon, now’s the time to step up your game. And what better place to gather inspiration than the street style scene?
We love it when bloggers, editors and front row regulars turn the sidewalk into a runway, delivering looks that always manage to trend months after. And beneath the wave of puffer jackets, fur stoles and fluffy hats are chic hairstyle ideas you may want to try before year’s end. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 of our favorites for any and every texture; from pretty side braids to badass buzz cuts and everything in between.
Slicked Back
Pretty Pineapple
Ravishing Red Waves
Classic Bob
Rose Gold Realness
Bedazzled Braid
Teeny Weeny Afro
Messy Top Knot
High Ponytail
Braided Updo
Tucked Under a Hat
Picked Out Afro
Dirty Blonde Lob
Side Ponytail
Turban Chic
Ultra Short Bob
Pin Straight
Top Knot and Waves
Blunt Bangs
Braid and a Beret
Straight Back Cornrows
Modern Bouffant
Flower Child
Low Key Bun
Shoulder-Length Waves
Side Braid
Wispy Side Bangs
Slick Lob
Half-Up, Half-Down
Weatherproof Headband
Pretty Pixie
Wispy Waves
Short Bangs
Blonde Shag Cut
Curly Bob
Kinky Coils
Simple Side Part
Beautiful in Blue
Blonde Bob
Waves and Curls
Free-Flowing Curls
Coily Pixie
Curly Bangs
Rainbow Strands
Wash N' Go Curls
Effortless Bangs
Ombre Curls
Rose Gold Highlights
Beautiful Buzz Cut
Betty Page Bangs
