Bloggerati Top 10: Winter Fragrances

Let’s be real with each other: In the winter, you’re donning a puffy coat, wool, tights if you’re trying to be remotely attractive and long sleeves. The only sexy ammo you’ve GOT is your scent. That’s why the Beauty Bloggerati have rounded up their favorite wintertime scents to get you through the doldrums of the longest season the eastern seaboard experiences. Here, the top ten winter scents.

1. My all time favorite fragrance for winter is Jo Malone Dark Amber & Ginger Lily. I happened upon this fragrance by accident at the Jo Counter at Bergdorf’s and I will never look back! It is nothing like I’ve ever smelled before! It’s soft and spicy all in one. Also it’s pretty popular with the men. Whenever I wear it guys always compliment how I smell.–These Lips Were Made For Glossin’

2. Tom Ford’s Private Blend Tobacco Vanille is my favorite. I’m addicted to anything vanilla, but the smokiness of the tobacco mixed in gives this scent a unique rich scent.–All About The Pretty

3. Dior Hypnotic Poison is a college-era standby I’ve “re-released” that must only be worn in icy climes. HP and I began our love affair in blustery Boston and I actually thought the frigid winters of New York weren’t quite COLD enough for this toasty blend of vanilla, bitter almond, caraway spice and cinnamon. This season proved me wrong.–Beauty Blogging Junkie

4. I would definitely say it’s Donna Karan Gold. The scent is warm and spicy and seductive, without being too heavy or cloying. it makes me feel all heated up just thinking about it. —Beauty On A Dime

5. I have an insatiable appetite for all things vanilla, and am a big fan of Comptoir Sud Pacifique’s Vanille Abricot Eau de Toilette. With a delicious blend of apricot, jackfruit, papaya, Tahitian vanilla, and sugar candy…it’s vanilla with a lil’ extra sumthin’ sumthin’.–Spoiled Pretty

6. My favorite winter scent isn’t a traditional perfume, per se. It’s the lush scent of the Moroccan Oil I use in my hair. Its unique, musky scent is perfect for cold nights!–Hair Thursday

7. Mine is Laura Mercier L’Heure Magique. It’s a mix of pikake, bergamot, rose, sandalwood and amber, and to me it smells warm and cozy.–Makeup And Beauty Blog

8. I’ve been turning to KenzoAmour Le Parfum lately. It’s a little richer and spicier than the original KenzoAmour but still has some of the same notes in it so it is still familiar.–Product Girl

9. I wear Narciso Rodriguez for Her, because it’s spicy and powdery at the same time and surprises me the way it mellows on my skin. Technically it’s a combo of honey flower, radiant amber, and tactile wood.–Jet Set Girls

10. My favorite cologne is Terre d’Hermes, which is a great earthy fragrance that compliments the winter season with notes of cedar, grapefruit, and patchouli.–Beyond Beauty Basics

Contributed by: Senior Beauty Editor Amber Katz