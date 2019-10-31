Bargain Hunters Unite—You’re Going to Love the Newest Winter Drugstore Drops

Scroll To See More Images

Even if you have a penchant for luxury face cream and perfume emblazoned in Swarovski crystals (yes, that actually exists), there will still be winter drugstore beauty products in your stash this year. None of us are above a CVS or Walgreens run. When the department store is closed and we need something like, right now, those are the places that come through in the clutch. At the same time, keeping up with (and trying) the never-ending list of bargain buys can include dropping more money than we anticipated, which ultimately defeats the purpose of us being there in the first place.

And since new drops hit shelves every season, we want to make your lives a tiny bit easier by highlighting the must-have products for winter. The latest batch of newbies includes green mascara, magnetic eyeliner and hemp seed-infused haircare. Need we say more? Keep scrolling to see the 19 products we’re definitely adding to our list.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water with Rose Water

We’re already obsessed with micellar water (a lazy girl’s answer to prayer), but this rose-infused formula kicks it up a notch and we’re not complaining.

$10 at CVS

Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Combo/Oily Skin

Don’t be fooled, this oil-free formula was just been elevated. The new formula is cake-free, full-coverage and super hydrating (thanks to hyaluronic acid).

$14 at Ulta

SheaMoisture Lush Length Shampoo

The combniation of hemp seed oil and horsetail extract may not give you longer hair overnight, but it’s sure to give your strands a healthy dose of sheen and hydration in just one wash.

$10 at Target

Milani Ludicrous Lip Gloss in Fishnet Tights

Finally, a budget-friendly wine lip color that flatters all skin tones. Not to mention the shine is next-level.

$9 at Milani Cosmetics

Vaseline All-Over Body Balm Stick

The old-school moisturizer we all know and love is not in a purse-friendly stick just in time for bitter winter temps.

$6 at Target

KISS Magnetic Eyeliner

Applying magnetic lashes just got way easier. This magnetic liner not only creates gorgeous lines, but also holds lashes in place so you don’t have to fuss with sticky glue. Mind blown.

$10 at Kiss USA (available Nov 1)

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in Deep Green

This cult-favorite formula is not available in a deep green hue which surprisingly makes every eye color pop.

$10 at L’Oreal Paris (available Nov 1)

La Roche -Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment

If you’re dealing with unwelcome breakouts, you’ve got to try this. It’s a prescription-strength formula you can buy over the counter and infused with a topical retinoid that clears and prevents practically every kind of blemish.

$30 at CVS

Simple Kind to Skin Compostable Cleansing Wipes

Made from renewable plant fibers and sustainable wood pulp, these biodegradable wipes remove even the most stubborn waterproof makeup formulas.

$6 at Target

NYX Modern Dreamer Eyeshadow Palette

You’ll never have to pick one shade again. This palette has every color you could ever dream up.

$35 at Ulta

Bliss Renew & Smooth Night Serum

Tis the season of adding newbies to our skincare routine and this one has made its way onto my vanity and for good reason. Thanks to glycolic acid and vitamin E, this serum is the answer to my cold-season lit-from-within glow.

$23 at Target

Cake Beauty Cake Walk Foot Cream

Just because sandal-season is far behind us, doesn’t mean we ignore our feet for the next six months. This rich cream keeps feet soft and supple thanks to sweet almond oil, cocoa butter and avocado oil.

$7 at Cake Beauty

L’Oréal Paris Derm Intensives Revitalift 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum

It’s no wonder winter is love-your-skin season with new drops like this glycolic serum. This little red bottle brightens skins, dimishes dark spots and reduces wrinkles.

$30 at Ulta

Garnier SkinActive Aqua Boost Fresh-Mix Sheet Mask

This new sheet mask takes DIY to a whole new level. You can doctor up your very own sheet mask by adding the included serum to the dry sheet mask for a major punch of hydration.

$4 at CVS

eos Shea Butter Hand Cream

We highly suggest grabbing these shea butter hand creams ASAP for the softest winter hands you’ve ever had.

$3 at Target

essie Game Theory Collection Matte in Wild Card

This matte ocean blue is unlike any fall nail color we’ve swiped on. You should run (not walk) to get a bottle before they’re sold out.

$9 at Ulta

Bioré Rose Quartz + Charcoal Gentle Marshmallow Foam Cleanser

Deep clean pores with this non-drying lightweight formula. And the added addition of rose quartz makes our skincare routine a tad more enjoyable.

$8 at Ulta

Garnier Hydrating Treat Conditioner + Aloe Extract

This vegan conditioner gives hair a punch of moisture just in-time to treat our parched winter strands.

$8 at Walmart (available Nov 1)

