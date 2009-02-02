Beating Back the Winter Blues

Winter got you down?

Its already February and I know your hair, skin, scalp, hands and mind are having a moment. Trust me, I have some things that will make your heart sing.

Help calm a dry scalp and repair dry, brittle hair with Goodnite Replenish Hair Serum. Moisturize your scalp and gently cleanse the hair with Aveda Scalp Remedy Dandruff Solution.

For dry, chapped hands try Surgeon’s Skin Secret Beeswax Moisturizer. Another way to prevent dry skin during the barren winter months is with L’Occitane Shea Butter Ultra Rich Face Cream.

For your mental health, try to get out of the house. Take a long weekend out of town and go somewhere you’ve never been. Join a class on something you’ve always wanted to learn. Novelty and challenges have been shown to contribute to happiness. If you can’t go on a winter trip then you have to read The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. It will help your mind relax during the cabin fever months by learning to be present in the moment and let go of anxiety about your past mistakes and future uncertainties.

Remember to always see the best in yourself. And if you go and treat yourself to a haircut and a massage it will do wonders for you.

Beauty Is Individual