6 Winter Beauty Mistakes and How to Fix Them

When it’s cold outside (and inside) we tend to stay under our thick blanket longer, take extra long hot showers, and skimp out on our morning routine when we’re running late. But it’s essential to take care of our skin and change up our beauty routine during the cold months so we don’t end up with flaky skin, cracked feet, and dry hair come spring. Read on for the beauty mistakes you may be making this winter and how to fix them.

1. Avoiding your feet. Although they’re hidden in thick socks, rough feet aren’t fun to cuddle with and it’ll be hard to get them in shape for spring if you don’t maintain them. When you give yourself a pedicure (if you don’t actually go pay for one every few weeks), actually spend time soaking your feet in the bath before removing calluses and dry skin with a callus stone like Tweezerman Pedro Too Callus Stone. And don’t forget to moisturize! Try one of these body lotions all over your legs and feet.

2. Not wearing waterproof makeup. Waterproof mascara may seem like something for summer in case you find yourself by a pool, but the cold weather and wind can cause you to tear up and in turn cause your makeup to run. Wear a waterproof mascara like Lancome Hypnose Waterproof Mascara and eyeliner that will stay put all day like Revlon Colorstay Eyeliner. But don’t forget to take it off every night before you go to bed!

3. Taking a long, hot shower. While taking a 20 minute steaming hot shower sounds like the best way to wake up in the morning, it may be doing more harm than good to your skin. The hot water dries out your skin, making it harder to retain moisture when you step out. Turn down the temperature and shorten your shower time.

4. Going for sun-kissed skin, but ending up with a fake summer tan. You may want a nice glow even in the winter, but avoid looking like someone from “Jersey Shore” and limit the spray tans and bronzers. You can get a spray tan once in awhile when you’re feeling a little pasty and compliment it with a moisturizer that’ll give you some color like Jergens Natural Glow Firming Daily Moisturizer. Use a touch of bronzer like Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder where the sun would hit you on your face (cheek bones, nose, etc) for a sun-kissed tone but don’t go crazy with it.

5. Skipping SPF. It may be cold outside, but that doesn’t mean the sun isn’t impacting your skin. Being outside unprotected means the sun is slowly damaging your skin, even if you’re only outside for 30 minutes. To make it easy, use a moisturizer with SPF in it like Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

6. Styling hair without a heat protectant. Winter means we’re styling our hair with heat tools more often than we’re letting it air dry. Using blow dryers, straighteners, and curlers without any kind of heat protectant will lead to dry, damaged hair. Spray a heat protectant like Nexxus Heat Protexx Heat Protection Styling Spray on damp hair before styling.

[Image via Istock]