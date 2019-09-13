Winnie Harlow Has the Easiest Trick For Nixing Redness On Her Skin

New York Fashion Week just ended but we’re still checking out street style and backstage beauty because there’s just so much good stuff to go through. That’s how we almost missed Winnie Harlow’s Vogue video, in which she reveals a Visine trick that removes the redness from her skin. Many of us deal with redness, some people (like those with rosacea) struggle more than others. But for Harlow, it can be especially tricky because of her vitiligo.

“They make your eyes really white but they don’t burn like a lot of eyedrops tend to do,” Harlow says while placing Visine drops into the sides of her eyes. “Sometimes too what I like to do is use Visine eye drops on the white parts of my skin to take the redness out.” Harlow proceeds to rub the drops into the white parts of her skin caused by vitiligo. Vitiligo is a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches. “I have really bad allergies so I always have Visine on me anyway,” she explains. “I thought if it whitens my eyes, wouldn’t it whiten my skin? And I tried it and it does.”

Before doing her Visine trick, Harlow made a homemade mask to clear up her skin post-Fashion Week. She creates a mixture using manuka honey, Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($9.99 at Amazon) and apple cider vinegar. It’s a popular DIY mask for unclogging pores and even clearing up cystic acne.

Watch the video above for more ultra-affordable hacks from Winnie Harlow.

