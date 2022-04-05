Winnie Harlow Launched Her Skincare Brand Because of a ‘Horrible Experience’ With Chalky Sunscreen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Winnie Harlow knows a thing or two about sunscreen. The Jamaican-Canadian model has vitiligo, a disease that causes loss of skin color in patches. Because of this, her skin is more sensitive to the sun. She’s always been great about wearing sunscreen growing up, whether she was in Canada with her mom or in Jamaica with her father. But a modeling job in 2018 left her frustrated with the sunscreen options available. Four years later and Harlow’s Cay Skin brand is here.

“Cay Skin was born out of a horrible experience that I had in 2018 on a beach photoshoot in the Bahamas,” Harlow tells STYLECASTER. “I normally apply sunscreen constantly when I’m in the sun, but did not reapply on set because all of the sunscreens available left a terrible white cast that came through in the photos.” Leaving her skin exposed caused her to get a serious sunburn — so bad she had to see doctors for injections to take down the pain and inflammation. “From that moment, I knew that I had to create a better solution to sun care that worked for every single skin tone and that people would feel good wearing every single day,” she says.

The first skincare products include face cream, body lotion, lip balm and body oil all with SPF 30-55. They’re packed with powerful ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and aloe stem cells, as well as gentle sea moss and hydrating nectar. The dermatologist-tested formulas are also vegan, cruelty-free, reef-safe, silicone-free and non-comedogenic. It took three years for Harlow to be happy with the final product.

“I wanted to take the time to ensure that the formulas would be perfect,” she says. “I needed them to blend seamlessly on all skin tones from the deepest to the fairest and wear like skincare.”

And now, you can grab the first drop at Sephora! Shop ’em all below. Because yes, you need to wear sunscreen every day.

Universal Mineral Face Moisturizer with SPF 55 and Squalane

This daily, hydrating face sunscreen will never leave a white cast.

Isle Glow Face Moisturizer with SPF 45 and Niacinamide

Looking for sun protection that will also help your skin glow? This pearlescent, lightweight formula is it.

Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30

This clear sunscreen-infused lip balm has a yummy vanilla brown sugar flavor.