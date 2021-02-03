Winnie Harlow Rocks a Blonde Pixie as Paul Mitchell’s First-Ever Global Ambassador

Model Winnie Harlow doesn’t have a lot of “firsts” left. She’s already broken numerous boundaries in her career at just 26 years old. But Harlow’s new campaign with Paul Mitchell is a first. She’s the brand’s first-ever global ambassador and this is Harlow’s first big haircare gig. The ’90s supermodel-inspired campaign was shot by renowned photographer Micaiah Carter. In it, Harlow wears different wigs to express herself through different hairstyles. Not surprisingly, she pulls off each and every one.

“Expressing myself through hair is a fun experience that represents different stages in my life,” the model said in a statement. “I get to create new personas, personalities and characters with every look—from super sexy with long, straight hair, a chilled-out feel with curly waves, and a little tomboy with a short cut.” The model and activist actually has roots in the hair industry. “Partnering with an iconic brand like Paul Mitchell is close to my heart, as my mom was a hairdresser growing up,” continued Harlow. “I loved seeing her transform a client’s hair, put a smile on their face, and leave them happy and ready to rule the world.”

Harlow’s hairstylist César DeLeon Ramirez is also a new brand ambassador for Paul Mitchell. He created all these looks for his superstar client. She transformed into different characters through these looks. “Anyone can agree, a powerful hairstyle will make you feel like you can conquer the world and as a hairstylist having powerful products & tools can make you feel confident and in control of your work,” DeLeon Ramirez said on Instagram.

“It’s my duty and life’s purpose to bring you all the best trends, inspiration and knowledge,” he continues. “Now with the help of @paulmitchell and @winnieharlow I will show you how changing your hair can change your whole world.”

Makeup artist Adam Burrell is responsible for Harlow’s natural-looking glam and Jason Bolden did the styling. We’d say this team nailed it.

Watch for Harlow’s campaign across all aspects of media this month. Congrats, Winnie!