Winnie Harlow Has The Blunt Bangs Of My Dreams In New Paul Mitchell Campaign

This past year has been tough on everyone but a few industries were hit especially hard. The hair industry is one of them. With salons closed much of the year, many hairstylists were out of work. That’s why John Paul Mitchell Systems launched the XO Your Pro campaign, a love letter to hairstylists. Winnie Harlow and her new bangs star in the campaign alongside celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez to show the special relationship between a hairstylist and their client.

“It’s so important to feel comfortable with your stylist, and the minute I met Cesar we just clicked,” Harlow said in a statement. “He gets me and it’s no question the relationship you share with your stylist impacts the results everyone sees on screen. I hope XO Your Pro encourages us all to take the time to appreciate the pros in our lives. They are so often behind the scenes, but their hard work, talent and companionship do not go unnoticed. XO Your Pro is all about giving hairdressers the love and appreciation they deserve.”

“Winnie is constantly inspiring me and we work collaboratively to bring our creative vision to life,” Ramirez added. “It’s so true that the stylist’s relationship with their client impacts the final product. I’m honored to be celebrating the magic that is created behind the salon chair with Paul Mitchell.”

Ramirez created eye-catching looks on Harlow for the campaign, including these swoon-worthy blunt bangs and a blonde pixie that’s to die for. She wore this hair during her first-ever Paul Mitchell campaign and we continue to drool over it.

With salons finally reopening safety, Paul Mitchell launched a “stimulus plan” to support hairdressers and salon owners. According to a press release provided by the brand, the JPMS Salon Jumpstart Stimulus is a $4 million program that includes free hair color, free backbar product, discounted offers across professional product assortment and digital support.

Ramirez posted the pair’s sweet story to Instagram. “This is our story on how our chemistry helps us bring the best looks to life,” he wrote. Watch the campaign video, above.