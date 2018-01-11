Winky Lux Just Launched Its First-Ever Skin Care Product

What do glitter face masks, holographic highlighters and unicorn hair have in common? They’re the double tap-worthy trends with major real estate our social feeds. And because demand is high, there’s an innumerable amount of brands that have their own version of all three. But every once in awhile, a brand becomes practically synonymous with its hero product.

Such is the case with Winky Lux, the “addictive” label that gave us the transparent lip balms (with actual flowers inside) you’ve probably seen promoted by your favorite beauty influencers. Since its inception, the NYC-based, cruelty-free brand has limited its lineup to cosmetics. But this week, it surprised us with an unexpected addition: skin care.

Now, in addition to bestsellers like the Flower Balm and Glossy Boss Lip Gloss, guys and gals can also add the Dream Gelee moisturizer to their shopping cart. Its affordable ($29), housed in pretty packaging and full of ingredients that do a whole lot of good for the face. There’s aloe vera for cooling the skin, salicylic acid for unclogging pores and shrinking blemishes, caffeine for reducing puffiness and glycerine for moisture.

The formula can also be used as a daytime moisturizer under your makeup or worn as an overnight treatment. What’s not to love? After you’re done grabbing a jar or two, be sure to peruse more of the newbie beauty finds we’re already loving this year.