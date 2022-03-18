This $16 Concealer Covered One TikToker’s Under-Eye Condition So Well, It’s Shocking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as I love a dramatic before-and-after with full-coverage concealers, it’s not that hard to cover some dark circles and redness. That’s what concealer is supposed to do, after all. But I was quite literally shocked when I saw what a Winky Lux concealer did to one TikToker‘s under-eyes. This is more than just color-correcting. This is a smoothing like I haven’t seen before.

Abby Rivera, who goes by @abbythebadassmom on TikTok, has a condition called xanthelasma, which causes yellowish growths around the eyes. She documents her journey with covering them with makeup and trying different removal procedures. Because the growths are raised, it’s especially difficult to get the right makeup formula to sit on top and smooth the surface, isntead of just color-correct. She says she found the “most perfect concealer” after having “been on the hunt for it” forever.

Rivera almost didn’t share her find with her followers because she says she doesn’t want the concealer to sell out. That happens with TikTok-viral products all the time. Well, we hope she stocked up.

“It is an amazing consistency, not too thick, not too thin,” Rivera says in her video. “It has hyaluronic acid and collagen in it. I am literally obsessed.” Her before-and-after from using it shows how well it works.

The full-coverage, creamy formula is said to work on all skin types to brighten and hydrate delicate skin. These moisturizing ingredients (such as grape seed extract) are probably what is helping smooth Rivera’s under-eyes. Combine that with color-correcting pigments and you’ve got a concealer that truly covers.

It seems Rivera isn’t the only TikToker loving Winky Lux’s concealer. @krystalkbeauty did a video last year called “Underrated Makeup You Didn’t Know You Needed, Target Edition.” She says Winky Lux’s Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer and the brand’s Matte Point Translucent Setting Powder together “give you the most beautiful finish.” She says the concealer is a new favorite of hers because it’s super blendable and doesn’t crease.

OK, what are you waiting for? Grab ’em before they get a little too viral.