Wine is the lip shade of the season, but not everyone is comfortable rocking a deep, opaque pout. Fortunately, wine lips come in a variety of different shades and textures, so finding one that is right for you is easy!
Whether gloss is your go-to or matte lips are your thing, there’s a lip finish that will please every wine-loving woman. Click through the slideshow above to find our favorite picks for wine lip colors in every texture and formula and let us know in the comments below which kind of wine lip you’ll be rocking this winter!
Metallic Finish: After winning over beauty buffs everywhere with their lip tar, Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics introduced metallic lip tar and the beauty world rejoiced. The shade Black Metal Dahlia stands out in the collection as the perfect wine lip to wear to your next holiday soiree. The metallic finish is sure to sparkle, just like your dress!
Obsessive Compulisve Cosmetics Lip Tar in Black Metal Dahlia, $18, sephora.com
Glossy: Every girl wants her lips to shine, but with shine, usually comes stickiness. Not with Illamasqua's Intense Lipgloss! The dark wine shade and glossy formula will give you the rich, full pout you've always wanted, without the stick.
Illamasqua Intense Lipgloss in Hermetic, $22, sephora.com
Lip Stain: YSL's Glossy Stain has the lightweight texture of a gloss but the staying power of a stain. Apply one coat for subtle shine or add a second for an intense, head-turning pout.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture- Brun Glace, $34, sephora.com
Matte Finish: The Velvet Matte Lip Pencils by Nars are packed with pigment and extremely easy to use. The matte and creamy finish won't dry out your lips and it'll stay on all night long!
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Train Bleu, $25, sephora.com
Sheer: Sometimes a hint of color is all you need. Clinique's best-selling Black Honey lipstick is sheer and lightweight, yet still manages to give your lips that extra "oomph" they were looking for.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, $15, sephora.com
Opaque: Make sure you use a lip brush when applying MAC's Lipmix in Burgundy. Precision is required when putting on this highly pigmented formula, but when you see how gorgeous your lips look, you'll be happy you took your time!
MAC Lipmix in Burgundy, $15, maccosmetics.com
Satin: Transform your lips into a satin kiss with Bite Beauty's Luminous Creme Lipstick.This long-lasting, lustrous lipstick in the alluring shade Mulberry has the perfect blend of shine and staying power, essentially making it the ideal lipstick.
Bite Beauty Luminous Creme Lipstick in Mulberry, $24, sephora.com