Wine is the lip shade of the season, but not everyone is comfortable rocking a deep, opaque pout. Fortunately, wine lips come in a variety of different shades and textures, so finding one that is right for you is easy!

Whether gloss is your go-to or matte lips are your thing, there’s a lip finish that will please every wine-loving woman. Click through the slideshow above to find our favorite picks for wine lip colors in every texture and formula and let us know in the comments below which kind of wine lip you’ll be rocking this winter!

