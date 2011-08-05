Wine is Apparently a Natural Sunscreen, Drink Up!

Since it’s Friday, and there is absolutely nothing stopping you darlings, we wanted to give you a good reason to celebrate the weekend with wine tonight (if you’re of age of course). Apparently, researchers have recently discovered that it is actually a rather tasty sunscreen.

The good people over at the University of Barcelona (a study in Spain on wine, how fitting) have discovered that grapes actually have the power to protect your skin from UV rays. The flavonoids that are found in wine (most specfically Cabernets, Petite Syrahs and Pinot Noirs) shield your cells which are at risk of breaking down when you expose them to UV rays.

Obviously, drinking it can only do so much, and we’re sure to see some creams and more hands-on skin care products developed that incorporate these flavonoids. But in the meantime, now you know what to drink at the beach or park to double up on sunscreen!