Wine Is Fine

As fall turns to winter, the thought of snuggling up next to a roaring fire while sipping a good red wine sounds ideal and totally conjures up images of lips painted in shades of wine, burgundy and merlot for a truly romantic look. For wine-colored lips to look their very best, the skin should be smooth and flake-free – which can be a bit tough in the dry weather this time of year.

You want to first start off by giving your pucker a good lip exfoliant in the morning to keep them soft and supple. My favorite trick is to wet the lips, then take a pinch of white sugar and buff them with a wet washcloth. If they are really dry, use a Q-Tip that has been dipped into a little balm, then dipped into a little sugar and rubbed in circular motions. This will eliminate any dry skin and prep the lips for the darker wine hue.

For a soft and subtle color, choose a tinted lip balm like Fresh Sugar Plum Lip Treatment or Alba TerraTints Natural Garnet Tinted Lip Balm. For a sheer wine gloss, try Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Satin Rose or Nars Lip Gloss in Rose Gitane. For a moisturizing lipstick that packs a bit more punch, go for Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in Sangria or Lipstick Queen’s Sinners Opaque Lipstick 90% Pigment in Wine. Wear these colors on the lips with confidence and make sure the rest of your makeup is soft and pretty to balance the face.

