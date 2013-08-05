8 Ways to Wear Wine Colored Beauty Products

Wine, burgundy, dark red, maroon—whatever you want to call it, this gorgeous shade is still a dominating beauty trend. Perhaps the current ’90s revival is to blame? No matter why it’s still on trend, we’re happy about it. Wine lipstick gives an air of sophistication while wine hued nail polish lends itself to mystery. In short, we’re obsessed with the color.

If you couldn’t already tell, we’re stoked to wear this hue well into the chillier months. It doesn’t hurt that the shade (and its variations) is surprisingly versatile. Besides just working well on various skin tones, it transitions perfectly from day to night and can be found in a multitude of products. Check out some of our favorite products above and get inspired to incorporate a few wine colored products into your look!

More From Beauty High:

How to Get Fall’s Deep Wine Lipstick Look

Shop the Trend: 20 Wine Stained Lipsticks For Fall

Instagram Insta-Glam: Deep Wine Colored Lips