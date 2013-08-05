8 Ways to Wear Wine Colored Beauty Products

Wine, burgundy, dark red, maroon—whatever you want to call it, this gorgeous shade is still a dominating beauty trend. Perhaps the current ’90s revival is to blame? No matter why it’s still on trend, we’re happy about it. Wine lipstick gives an air of sophistication while wine hued nail polish lends itself to mystery. In short, we’re obsessed with the color.
If you couldn’t already tell, we’re stoked to wear this hue well into the chillier months. It doesn’t hurt that the shade (and its variations) is surprisingly versatile. Besides just working well on various skin tones, it transitions perfectly from day to night and can be found in a multitude of products. Check out some of our favorite products above and get inspired to incorporate a few wine colored products into your look!
More From Beauty High:
How to Get Fall’s Deep Wine Lipstick Look
Shop the Trend: 20 Wine Stained Lipsticks For Fall
Instagram Insta-Glam: Deep Wine Colored Lips
Wine colored lipstick, nail polish and more.
Boasting 16 hours of continuous wear (just let it dry for two minutes after application), plus a balm topper that will keep your lips from drying out, this lipstick is a great go-to for your work day. Plus, it'll stay put through post-work dinner with the girls.
Maybelline Superstay Lipcolor in Everlasting Wine, $8.99, Ulta.com
If super-rich color just isn't your thing, try a light wine-colored gloss that packs major shine without all that saturation. With a little hint of shimmer, this option is perfect for date night.
CoverGirl Wetslicks Lip Gloss in Wine Shine, $10.80, Amazon.com
Make your eyes pop with a maroon liner. Much less harsh than your basic black, the color works well for daytime and coordinates perfectly with our go-to power dress color: red.
Clinique Quickliner for Eyes in Intense Amethyst, $15, Clinique.com
Feeling adventurous? Test run a colored mascara that's subtle enough to go unnoticed but different enough to make you feel just the right amount of edgy. Two-to-three coats will do the trick.
Yves Saint Laurent Mascara Volume Infini Curl in Infinite Burgundy, $24.71, Sears.com
A night on the town wouldn't be complete without eye popping shadow. This 2-for-1 duo combines wine with gray, another on trend hue. Blend them together for a high powered look, or wear them individually. Either way, you really can't go wrong.
Hip Studio Secrets Professional Concentrated Eyeshadow Duos, $8.25, LorealParisUSA.com
This go-to liquid blush should already be a staple in your makeup stash. We love how you can build the hue for more saturation and the color itself has just enough burgundy in it to subtly nail this fall trend.
Benetint, $30, BenefitCosmetics.com
Paint your digits with this glimmering polish that's just shimmery enough to be fun, but not overly glittery.
Maybelline Color Show Nail Polish in Wine and Dined, $3.99, Walgreens.com
For a more sophisticated mani, try this opalescent shade that's rich and, let's be honest, a little sultry, too.
OPI Germany Collection in German-icure, $2.13, Amazon.com