Three Ways to Wind-Proof Your Hair

Forget rain and humidity: the wind is one element that can wreak serious havoc on your hair, whether it’s perfectly-coiffed or you just happen to be having a good hair day.

On those blustery days when you just know stepping outside will whip your hair into a frenzy, try these tricks to wind-proof your locks.

Make Messy Look Chic

This is not the time to spend hours in front of the mirror straightening to a pin or curling identical ringlets. With just a few gusts, all that work will have been for nothing. Instead, embrace a more mussed-up, beachy look. If you have naturally wavy hair, let it roam free. For the rest of us, take ten minutes with a two-inch curling iron to create haphazard waves. Once the wind catches it, you’ll look more like you stepped off a boat instead of stepped out of a wind corridor.

Use More Product

If a more put-together look is an absolute must, be prepared to use product. The key is to apply a formula with memory, meaning a product that allows hair to move with the wind, then still return to its original shape right after. Try a gel, such as Oribe Gél Serum ($58, oribe.com), before you start styling. Then set your style with heat, wait a few minutes, and then finish by running a hair dryer on cool over the hair for a few seconds. This will help seal your look, so the wind will have less affect on your ‘do.

Pull It All Up

The easiest way to prevent wind damage is to wear your hair up. Buns, ponytails, braids — they will all stay in place if secured tightly. If you have bangs — blunt or otherwise — a windy day is the day to pull them back. Use a headband, bobby pins or even some light gel to keep the short hairs up and out of your face. The good news is that mussed-up braids and loose updos are having a moment, so if the wind pulls a few stray strands free, so much the better!

Read more: Weekend Hairstyles For Every Occassion