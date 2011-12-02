Win Nicky Zimmermann’s Favorite Beauty Product and a Suit!

As we get ready to run (or perhaps fly or drive) away from the bitter winter weather and off to warmer vacation climates, there are always a few necessary things to take care of. A stop at your local waxing place, a mani and a pedi, and of course a few extra trips to the gym.
Nicky Zimmermann, Creative Director and Head Designer for Australian brand Zimmermann (well known for their bold, original prints and stylish swimwear) definitely knows how to prep for the warm weather. Above she lets us in on her favorite spots to hit up before a trip!
And, for a chance to win the gorgeous Zimmermann bikini below for your next vacation, as well as Nicky's favorite Kiehl's moisturizer (which happens to have a limited edition available only in Australia)
Favorite workout: I am lucky enough to have an incredible personal trainer who I work with on a regular basis. When I say work, I mean WORK! Most mornings we head to Bondi Beach and do hardcore circuit training which on concrete would be tough but on soft sand it's a killer.
Favorite jet-setting nail polish color: I love Mint from OPI! It's the perfect shade of green not too bright but most definitely not a pastel. It's that perfect in between shade that really looks great on everyone. In general I love nail polish that veers slightly away from the traditional shades it's such a fun way to play with color in a not so permanent way.
Favorite bronzer: My favorite bronzer hands down is MAC's Bronzing Powder in Golden. This magical product is super sheer and never gives me that 'been out in the sun too long' look. Basically it enhances my natural skin color giving me a sun kissed glow with a slight shimmer.
Favorite waxing salon in NYC: When I'm in New York, I am a devotee to Ministry of Wax in Soho. Their technicians are so skilled and honestly provide the fastest and least painful waxing I have ever had. Ever. Hair removal skills aside, I think that my favorite thing about Ministry of Wax are their post-wax products. I especially love the X-ed Out Cream a super rich moisturizing miracle cream that helps stop redness and calms my skin down immediately.
Favorite hydrating moisturizer: Kiehl's Crème De Corps is by far and away the best moisturizer I have ever used. It's so rich but not at all greasy so I can reapply as needed without feeling like an oil slick. In fact, I love this product so much that Zimmermann actually did a limited edition label for Crème De Corps in Australia!