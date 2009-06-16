Win Lancôme’s Tropiques Minerale Bronzer!

We’re giving away a compact of Lancôme’s new Mineral Bronzer, Tropiques Minerale ($38)! Are you interested in winning? If so, all you have to do it “ReTweet” this message via Twitter. (Are you on Twitter? If not, why not – we are, check us out!) If you’re already on Twitter, simply retweet (RT) the following message and you will automatically be entered to win!

The Message to ReTweet: RT @dailymakeover We’re giving away Lancôme’s new Mineral Bronzer, Tropiques Minerale! RT to enter https://bitly.com/caAFb

The contest ends Friday, 6/19/09 at noon. See the complete rules and regulations, here.

Update: @spacegrace19 won!