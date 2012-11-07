Giveaway! Enter to Win a Skin Brightening Holiday Kit

We’re celebrating the holidays a little early this year at Daily Makeover. But instead of crossing off items on our long shopping list, we’ve decided to treat our readers with some of our favorite holiday beauty products instead!

This week we’re giving away three Jurlique’s Skin Brightening Trios because this time of year, it’s all about a glow, not a faux-tan. During a season when bright skin is almost extinct, this set — including a Vitamin C-rich serum, night moisturizer and cleanser — restores your complexion to its naturally even skin tone and creates a healthy looking glow. The serum is our favorite in the collection because it’s perfect for targeting dark spots for radiant, glowing skin.

Enter to win the collection by letting us know your best trick for combatting dry winter skin in the comments section; we’ll choose one winner at random. Good luck!

