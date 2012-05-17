Win It! Best Beauty Products Of The Year

As far as bragging rights go in the beauty world, being asked to present an award at the Cosmetic Executive Women’s Beauty Insider’s Choice Awards, the industry’s highest honor, is a big deal–so exciting! CEW doles out 29 awards for every category you can imagine, from bath & body and anti-aging to hairstyling products and fragrances. They address mass and prestige products separately, so it’s always fun to see which bargain buys win versus the worth-the-splurge products. Another fun perk: the host of the luncheon is Sex and the City star Mario Cantone, so we’ll get to crack jokes with him for a little bit backstage, too. We’ll be presenting the award for two categories: Men’s Grooming and Prestige Eye Products. Here are those finalists:
Men’s Grooming:
• Garnier Fructis Anti-dandruff Shampoo Mint Cleanse ($5.99, Drugstore.com)
• Lab Series Skincare for Men Max LS Overnight Renewal Serum ($55, Sephora.com)
• Lubriderm Men’s 3-in-1 Lotion – Light Fragrance ($7.64, Drugstore.com)
• Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Men Body & Face Lotion ($4.99, Drugstore.com)
• The Art of Shaving Ocean Kelp with Light Aromatic Essential Oils After-shave Lotion ($38, Sephora.com)
Prestige Eye Products:
• Clé de Peau Beauté Intensive Eye Contour Cream ($250, Barneys.com)
• Estée Lauder Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator ($58, Esteelauder.com)
• M.A.C Cosmetics Prep + Prime Vibrancy Eye ($30, Maccosmetics.com)
• Origins Plantscription™ Anti-aging Eye Treatment ($42.50, Sephora.com)
• SK-II Skin Signature Eye Cream ($110, Sk-ii.com)
To view a full list of all the award categories and nominees, view here. And don’t worry, we’ll tell you who wins right after the event!
Win It: We’re Giving Away The Goodie Bag!
CEW is giving us an extra goodie bag from the event to give away to one lucky reader. It’ll be filled with some of the finalist products and is valued over $100. To enter, tell us in the comments section which beauty product is YOUR favorite. Read here for full rules and regulations.
As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. CEW asked me to participate as a presenter in its Beauty Awards.In exchange, I have received a gift bag that includes samples of the nominated products. The opinions expressed in this post are my own. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.