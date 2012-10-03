Win Benefit’s Sugarlicious Kit For Cheeks And Lips

Nude is the way to go this season, and no, we’re not getting kinky on you — we’re referring to simple, natural-looking makeup shades. This season, we’re loving Benefit’s Sugarlicious ($28, Sephora.com) kit for cheeks and lips that packs all the essentials in a travel-size kit.

The set includes a lip gloss that isn’t sticky, a four-colored blush with mini brush, original Benetint cheek and lip stain and the brand’s much-talked-about High Beam highlighter. We honestly love the highlighter and tint combo — one provides color while the other adds a soft shimmer. And just like some of their other top-notch kits, Sugarlicious also includes a how-to manual with tips and tricks on how to use each product.

This week we're giving away five sets of the Benefit Sugarlicious kit.

